Travel weather forecast scaring you? What to know before you head out for the holidays

The holidays are fast approaching and, apparently, so is severe weather, threatening many people's travel plans for Christmas.

Around 115.2 million Americans are zipping up their suitcases to embark on their Christmas and New Year's travels. Some may be bracing for bad weather that could lead to travel headaches, though everyone is certainly hoping to avoid a catastrophe like last year's Southwest Airlines meltdown in which 17,000 flights were canceled. Thousands of people were stranded and even more suitcases went astray.

Parts of the U.S. have already been experiencing inclement weather this week. Storms with wind gusts of up to 70 mph pounded the Northeast on Tuesday. Roads were flooded and power was knocked out for hundreds of thousands of people. California is also anticipating stormy weather to come on Wednesday night into Thursday, including potential flash flooding.

Here's everything you need to know about how extreme weather could disrupt your holiday travel plans.

Will bad weather affect my flight this weekend?

It's always difficult to predict exactly how the weather will affect flights because there are so many variables involved, but if you're traveling in the next few days, it's a good idea to keep your eye on the forecasts and on any updates from your airline so you can be as up-to-date as possible at anything that could affect your plans.

Over Thanksgiving weekend, airlines across the country had a notably good performance, though that was partly because there was little interference from the weather.

“On the Sunday after Thanksgiving, we saw the most air travel passengers in American history in one day and a cancellation rate of one-tenth of 1%," Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg told USA TODAY.

Buttigieg said the Department of Transportation is closely monitoring airline performance, especially if bad weather throws a wrench in the works.

Will I make it home this Christmas?

That's the goal! But if something goes wrong, it's important to know your rights.

The DOT has a cancellation and delay dashboard to let you know what major U.S. airlines will do for you in the event of a disruption.

Policies around delays vary by carrier, but when it comes to cancellations, the rule of thumb is you're entitled to a full refund, even if you bought a nonrefundable ticket, should you choose not to travel on alternative flights that are offered.

If you're worried inclement weather could impact your trip, keep an eye out for updates from your airline. In anticipation of bad conditions, carriers often issue waivers that give you more flexibility to adjust your travel plans in advance without having to pay additional fees or fare differences.

Which airports should I avoid?

Almost 25 million travelers are going to take to the skies from U.S. airports during the holiday week between Thursday and next Wednesday, according to data from Hopper and HTS. Those heading to the airport should be prepared for busy terminals and long security lines. The morning time between 8 a.m. and noon will be the most hectic for these airports.

With over 1.46 million estimated passengers departing, the busiest airport this week is expected to be Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta Airport.

Following are Denver International Airport, Dallas Fort-Worth International Airport, Los Angeles International Airport, and Orlando International Airport.

Should I drive instead of flying to my destination?

Unfortunately, the roads are going to be packed as 90% of holiday travelers will be going by car this year, according to AAA.

You can expect driving times to take up to 20% longer than usual and even twice as long if going through major metropolitan areas such as Denver, Minneapolis, and Washington, D.C.

Your best chances at avoiding holiday congestion will be by hitting the road early on Christmas Eve, Christmas, New Year's Eve and New Year's.

As for the most hectic days on the road – think Tuesday, Dec. 26; Wednesday, Dec. 27; Thursday, Dec. 28; Friday; Dec. 29; and Saturday, Dec. 30 – try to leave before noon to avoid the worst traffic.

On Saturday, Dec. 23, early birds who leave before 10 a.m. will hit less traffic.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Holiday flights may see weather disruptions: What to know ahead