Travel woes mount for July Fourth holiday as thousands of flights are canceled or delayed

World shares are mostly higher while U.S. futures fell ahead of the July 4 holiday in the U.S. Benchmarks rose in London, Paris, Frankfurt and Tokyo but fell in Hong Kong and Seoul. Last week was the fourth losing week in the last five for Wall Street as investors fret over high inflation and the possibility that higher interest rates could bring on a recession. The most optimistic scenario, a “Goldilocks outcome," would bring a slowdown significant enough to cool inflation running at its highest level in four decades but not so strong as to result in a “hard landing," Mizuho Bank said in a commentary.