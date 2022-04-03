TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) shareholders have earned a 25% CAGR over the last three years

TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA) shareholders might be concerned after seeing the share price drop 18% in the last quarter. But don't let that distract from the very nice return generated over three years. After all, the share price is up a market-beating 95% in that time.

Let's take a look at the underlying fundamentals over the longer term, and see if they've been consistent with shareholders returns.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During three years of share price growth, TravelCenters of America moved from a loss to profitability. So we would expect a higher share price over the period.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

We know that TravelCenters of America has improved its bottom line over the last three years, but what does the future have in store? You can see how its balance sheet has strengthened (or weakened) over time in this free interactive graphic.

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that TravelCenters of America has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 58% in the last twelve months. Since the one-year TSR is better than the five-year TSR (the latter coming in at 7% per year), it would seem that the stock's performance has improved in recent times. Someone with an optimistic perspective could view the recent improvement in TSR as indicating that the business itself is getting better with time. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 1 warning sign with TravelCenters of America , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

