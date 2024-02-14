Traveler booted from flight after excessive bathroom use: ‘Hold it in’

A traumatized traveler is railing against Canadian carrier WestJet after she was booted from one of their flights for excessive bathroom use before takeoff.

She’s causing a stink.

Author Joanna Chiu took to Twitter to outline the incident last Friday — but many responded saying the airline’s flight attendants were correct to eject her.

“Just got kicked off a @WestJet flight from Mexico because I had an upset stomach and was going to the washroom too much before takeoff,” the writer raged. “No promise of a hotel or rebooked flight. I had meds and was on the mend.”

“If you’re sick before a flight, hold it in…” she added.

Chiu was flying back to her home city of Vancouver, Canada but she did not disclose the location in Mexico from which she was departing.

After being told the leave the plane, a rushed Chiu claimed she left her money on board the aircraft and a “WestJet supervisor refused to pay for my taxi to a hotel 20 min away.”

After the encounter with the allegedly aggressive supervisor, the author “burst into tears” before she purportedly spoke to another airline representative.

“She was much nicer but refused to give me a booking reference for my rebooked flight. She told me to just come back to the airport tomorrow and ask at the counter,” Chiu explained in her lengthy Twitter thread.

“WestJet DM’d me my booking reference number after I had asked for it repeatedly at the airport,” she continued. “I ended up getting in the taxi because I was legitimately worried about getting arrested.”

On Sunday, Chiu returned to Twitter to tell followers that she had finally made it back to Vancouver.

She subsequently shared a message urging travelers to “check whether your destination is known for stomach bugs.”

“If you go to the washroom before a flight, and the flight attendant asks if you are sick, say you just have a small bladder,” the writer advised.

Chiu recorded part of an encounter with an official after she was unceremoniously booted from the aircraft. @joannachiu / X

Many Twitter users were less than sympathetic to the writer’s plight, saying WestJet employees were acting responsibly by ejecting her from the plane.

“You are wrong for this. Many stomach bugs are extremely contagious, an entire flight could be taken down by one selfish person,” one chided.

“As a former flight attendant, they made the right call. I can’t vouch for how they communicated to/with you, but the decision wasn’t wrong,” a second declared.

However, others offered their sympathies to the sickly scribe, saying she deserved better treatment.

“That’s awful! Really adding insult to injury. Hope you feel better soon,” one kind-hearted follower wrote.

The Post has contacted WestJet for comment.