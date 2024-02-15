Traveler gets on flight from Tennessee to California — with no boarding pass, FBI says

A traveler was screened at security, boarded a plane at the Nashville airport and flew to Los Angeles — all without a ticket, federal officials said.

She was detained and questioned in Los Angeles, but charges haven’t been filed as of Feb. 14, an FBI official told McClatchy News. The case is still under investigation.

On Feb. 7, the woman was at the Nashville International Airport when she hopped an unmanned security station and got back in line to go through bag screening, WZTV and WKRN reported.

The woman and her carry-on items were screened without issue before she boarded the cross-country flight, the Transportation Security Administration said in a statement.

The woman didn’t pose a physical security threat, TSA said. Once travelers are past security, individual airlines are responsible for the boarding process.

Officials did not say on which airline the woman flew.

“All air travelers are subject to a robust security system that employs multiple layers of security, both seen and unseen including thorough screening at checkpoints, unpredictable presence of explosive detection canine teams, reinforced cockpit doors on all aircraft, Federal Air Marshals, armed pilots and a vigilant traveling public. In combination, these layers provide robust aviation security,” the agency said in a statement.

The Tennessee airport directed questions to TSA. In fiscal year 2023, Nashville International Airport served about 21.9 million people, which averages to nearly 60,000 passengers each day.

Accused US-bound stowaway brazenly switched seats — and kept getting free meals, feds say

Officers chase woman in airport, then she spits on them and strips in custody, cops say

Delta overserved dad accused of fatally running over wife at Utah airport, lawsuit says

Woman lowers pants, squats to pee in aisle of Florida flight, feds say. She’s charged