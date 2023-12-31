Travelers advised to delay driving due to freezing drizzle

Dec. 30—ROCHESTER — Freezing drizzle in southern Minnesota is making roads dangerous for travel.

Light freezing drizzle is making its way through Southeast Minnesota on Saturday evening, Dec. 30, 2023. People in the Rochester area can expect slippery roads and reduced visibility throughout the evening. The National Weather Service is advising people to delay traveling, drive slower and be aware of black ice.

"A band of freezing drizzle mixed with snow is moving in from the northwest and will persist through the mid evening hours before transitioning to all snow," said the special weather statement from the National Weather Service of La Crosse, WI.

Rochester Public Transit announced on Facebook that it would be suspending all buses for the rest of Saturday due to icy roads and weather conditions.

The National Weather Service also advises travelers to postpone travel until later in the evening as road conditions should hopefully improve as the freezing drizzle transitions into light snow with the predicted accumulation being about an inch.