Travelers’ baggage worth thousands stolen from airport carousels, feds say. 3 charged

Three people are accused of stealing luggage worth thousands of dollars from baggage claim carousels at the Salt Lake City International Airport in Utah, federal prosecutors said.

At least 12 travelers had their baggage stolen in January and February 2022, according to two indictments filed in federal court in Utah.

Leticia Marie Torres, 42, of Salt Lake City, and Brianna Marie Taylor, 42, of Midvale, are accused of stealing baggage from seven people on four separate days at the airport in January 2022, their indictment says.

According to the indictment, Torres and Taylor stole a traveler’s baggage worth more than $1,000 on Jan. 3, then acquired the person’s credit cards and used them for a year.

The pair “received payment and other items of value during a one-year period,” prosecutors said.

Torres and Taylor are now facing charges of theft of baggage from interstate shipment, illegal transactions with an access device and aggravated identity theft, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Utah announced in a Nov. 16 news release.

McClatchy News contacted a federal public defender representing Torres and a defense attorney representing Taylor for comment on Nov. 20 and didn’t receive immediate responses.

A third person, Charles Masters, 31, of West Valley City, is separately accused of stealing baggage worth thousands from five people at the Salt Lake City airport in January and February 2022, according to his indictment.

Masters is facing five counts of theft of baggage from interstate shipment, the attorney’s office announced.

McClatchy News contacted Masters’ defense attorney for comment on Nov. 20 and didn’t receive an immediate response.

Torres, Taylor and Masters are all accused of planning to keep the stolen baggage for their own use, prosecutors said.

It’s unclear if the travelers’ baggage and personal items have been recovered or returned as of Nov. 20.

Felicia Martinez, a public affairs specialist for the attorney’s office, declined to provide further information to McClatchy News beyond what has been filed in court as of Nov. 20.

McClatchy News contacted the Salt Lake City International Airport for comment and more information on Nov. 20 and didn’t receive an immediate response.

“As part of ongoing efforts to decrease baggage thefts at airports, Salt Lake City Police Department and the Salt Lake City International Airport say the best way to prevent theft is to ensure your bag is never left unattended,” prosecutors said in the news release.

For those who need to travel with checked luggage, the Salt Lake City Police department offered several tips in the release, including:

Put permissible, “high value items” in a carry-on baggage.

“Reconsider” traveling with luxury brand luggage since it could be enticing to potential thieves.

Take a photo and document what you’ve packed before flying.

The Salt Lake City Police Department’s Airport Division is working to prevent luggage from being stolen at the airport, the release said.

Midvale is about 15 miles south of Salt Lake City. West Valley City is abut 10 miles southwest of Salt Lake City.

