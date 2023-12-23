Travelers brave busy start to Christmas travel at Harry Reid International Airport

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Las Vegas is one of many cities nationwide gearing up for the busiest holiday travel season on record, as millions fly and drive to their destinations.

“It was really hectic,” Hailey Gravitt said of her trip from Oregon to Las Vegas.

Hectic and packed are two words many used to describe Harry Reid International Airport several days before Christmas.

“I definitely can tell maybe some people out there got a little stir crazy,” Tyler Baribault, who arrived in Las Vegas from San Francisco Friday said. “Because they want to get out.”

Airports across the country are set to see the busiest Christmas to New Year travel period since the American Automobile Association, or AAA, began tracking the numbers in 2000.

“Not too bad,” Sydney Perkins said of her travels to Southern Nevada from Minnesota. “But definitely busy.”

AAA predicts more than 115 million Americans will travel, with half of those expected to fly.

This should be even more prevalent locally, as Harry Reid International Airport comes off an already record-breaking year for travel.

“This is pretty crowded,” Baribault said.

However, there has been some good news, as delays and cancellations have been recorded as few and far between so far.

The approximately 104 million people heading out on the road this season have the gift of cheaper gas, with prices per gallon the lowest they’ve been since 2021.

For a look at average gas prices in Nevada and across the nation, click HERE.

“I was kinda worried about just getting home for the holidays in general,” Gravitt said. “Because when you do get the flight and then it’s canceled or whatever, you’re not sure if you are going to be able to make it.”

Yet most of those worries she mentioned to 8 News Now were put to rest as she and millions of others set their sights on enjoying the holiday season.

“You just gotta go with the flow during the holidays,” Gravitt concluded. “Right?”

According to travel experts, 2023 numbers are set to break travel records that were set in 2019, making this also the busiest holiday season since the COVID-19 pandemic. Officials said airline ticket prices are also slightly lower this year than they were in 2022.

