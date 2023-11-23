Travelers experience delays, standstill traffic at Charlotte Douglas

Passengers traveling through Charlotte Douglas International Airport should leave plenty of time for travel this Thanksgiving.

Charlotte's airport is warning people it may take up to an hour to reach the terminal's front doors @wsoctv https://t.co/4Czwwk17jc — Joe Bruno (@JoeBrunoWSOC9) November 22, 2023

Charlotte Douglas had the most delays in the country on Tuesday between 8 p.m. and midnight, according to FlightAware. There were 90 delays and four cancellations. Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta came in second with 35 delays.

Traffic was still backed up for miles Wednesday evening when Channel 9 rolled through.

Earlier Tuesday afternoon, travelers who were leaving the airport experienced about a 99-minute ground delay due to a low ceiling.

A storm swept across the Southeast, which impacted Thanksgiving Day plans for many Americans.

Back at the airport with @ErikaWSOC9 tonight and we are 38 minutes in with still a ways to go. Last night, it took @JoeBrunoWSOC9 and myself 37 minutes to get to the terminal. @wsoctv pic.twitter.com/c6NOh5XpGm — Coleman Montgomery (@colemanreports) November 23, 2023

Cloud cover and overall gloomy conditions didn’t help those who were dropping off or picking up people at the Charlotte airport either.

Traffic looked bleak for much of Tuesday on Josh Birmingham Parkway and Wilkinson Boulevard, with cars sitting bumper-to-bumper. Airport officials posted to X that people should use the Billy Graham Parkway entrance to try to avoid the most congested roads.

Holiday Travel Tip: Wilkinson Boulevard and Josh Birmingham Parkway leading to the Airport are very busy. To cut your drive time, use the Airport entrance off Billy Graham Parkway. — CLT Airport (@CLTAirport) November 21, 2023

AAA Carolinas projects 17,000 people will fly out of Charlotte Douglas daily this week. Wednesday was expected to be the airport’s busiest day.

The TSA recommends passengers be inside the airport at least two hours before departure.

