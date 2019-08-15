Travelers Names Yafit Cohn First Chief Sustainability Officer

Company launches website presenting its approach to integrating sustainability efforts with long-term value creation

HARTFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE: TRV) today announced that Yafit Cohn has been named Chief Sustainability Officer. In this newly created position, Cohn will lead Travelers’ environmental, social and governance (ESG) efforts across the organization and will serve as a member of the company’s ESG and Disclosure Committees.

Deeply rooted in our culture is the recognition that industry-leading results are inextricably linked with gratified customers and business partners, engaged employees and healthy communities,” said Alan Schnitzer, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Travelers. “

A Chief Sustainability Officer will enable us to deepen the sophistication of our sustainability efforts, tell our story more effectively and engage more broadly as a thought leader in the related and evolving public policy dialogue.”

Under Cohn’s leadership, Travelers recently launched a new sustainability website, which addresses 16 topics that the company has identified as its key drivers of sustained value: Business Strategy & Competitive Advantages; Capital & Risk Management; Climate Strategy; Community; Customer Experience; Data Privacy & Cybersecurity; Disaster Preparedness & Response; Diversity & Inclusion; Eco-Efficient Operations; Ethics & Values; Governance; Human Capital Management; Innovation; Investment Management; Public Policy; and Safety & Health.

Travelers developed its sustainability website with the input of key stakeholders and taking into account several leading sustainability disclosure frameworks. It also includes standalone reports responsive to the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) standards for the insurance industry and the recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD).

I’m honored to step into this new role at a company with a history of demonstrating that long-term success depends on a commitment to all stakeholders. The relationship of that commitment and our business strategy is evident throughout our new website, which conveys how we integrate our sustainability efforts with long-term value creation. I look forward to continuing to help articulate Travelers’ view of sustainability and further contributing to the important public conversation surrounding sustainable business practices.”

Cohn joined Travelers in September 2017 as Associate Group General Counsel and currently serves as Chair of the Society for Corporate Governance’s newly formed Sustainability Practices Committee. She previously served as counsel and a member of the Public Company Advisory Practice at Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP, where she advised public companies, corporate management and boards of directors on an array of issues pertaining to corporate governance and securities law. She holds a J.D. from Columbia Law School, where she was a Harlan Fiske Stone scholar, and a bachelor’s degree in political science, summa cum laude, from Columbia College. Cohn will report to Christine Kalla, Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Chief Ethics and Compliance Officer.

To learn more about the company’s approach to sustainability, visit sustainability.travelers.com.