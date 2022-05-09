Travelers Will No Longer Be Restricted When Packing Liquids, Thanks To This New Technology

When going through TSA, taking large electronics out and packing liquids less than 3.4 fl. oz. is the norm. However, that norm may soon be a thing of the past, thanks to the future of airport technology.

Ireland’s Shannon Airport implemented its new CT scanning security system in October 2021. This new technology allows liquids to have no restrictions on volume. Shannon Airport is not new to being a pioneer in the travel industry. In 1947, the airport opened the world’s first Duty-Free shop. In 2009, Shannon Airport became the first airport in the world to provide full US pre-clearance facilities.

Donegal Airport, also located in Ireland, has installed the new technology, which costs around $2.6 million.

The CT scans are similar to the ones used in hospitals. Airports will replace 2D scans with 3D imaging. Kevin Riordan, head of checkpoint solutions at Smiths Detection tells CNN Travel, “From a security point of view, they’re able to make very accurate decisions about what the materials are in your bag: Is it a likely threat material or is it benign. That’s better security, better decisions.”

New technology means less time for travelers in airport security lines.

The liquid ban came into play in August 2006, when a terrorist plot to detonate liquid explosives on multiple air crafts was stopped. Before the liquid ban, airport security lines moved more quickly.

Know an easy way to get your liquid(s) through security? Ensure the #liquids are 3.4oz or less in carry-on. All items need to fit within a single quart size bag, one per passenger. Certain items are exempt from this policy. More on that, here: https://t.co/AoZkWUnEpu pic.twitter.com/GuROUuQmea — TSA (@TSA) February 2, 2022

Liquid bans are expected to be lifted in airports around the world as more countries focus on the future of airport technology.