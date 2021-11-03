Travelers reconsider flying for the holidays
Air travel experts say storms, gusty winds, technical trouble, staff shortages and tight turn arounds have led to thousands of cancellations and delays.
Cruise giants Carnival, Princess, and Royal Caribbean — which face dozens of COVID-19 related lawsuits — have the legal upper-hand, experts say.
Cruise passengers will see a lot of changes on the ship due to the pandemic
Southwest sent a memo to employees days after the incident reminding them that crossing the line in a heated conversation can lead to firing.
Insider's reporter spent 30 hours on a train from Miami to NYC, and she said she'd pay double the cost of a smaller room for double the space again.
The new route additions will make Frontier the largest nonstop operation out of Orlando, offering more options to travelers than any other carrier.
You can now officially reserve your vacation getaway to paradise in the Florida Keys. Cheeseburger paradise, that is.
A 20-year-old Irvine man has been charged after he allegedly punched a female flight attendant on an American Airlines plane bound for Orange County.
It's annoyingly larger than wallet-sized, but that doesn't mean you should leave your CDC vaccination card at home during a trip.
I rode coach on the Amtrak for over a day and there were a few highlights, like the cheap price, and a few downsides, like poor food and no Wi-Fi.
Canada’s Flair Airlines is debuting flights from San Francisco International Airport, with nonstops to Vancouver, British Columbia, and Edmonton, Alberta. The nonstop from SFO to Vancouver starts on May 17 and will fly three times weekly. The SFO to Edmonton nonstop begins on April 14 and will fly twice weekly.
According to one travel vlogger, this is the best place to see the Great Pyramids of Giza.
Brian Hsu has been charged with interference with a flight crew and assault for allegedly punching a flight attendant on a flight that forced the plane to be diverted to Denver International Airport last week.
Bangkok's once bustling Khaosan Road has been a shadow of its former self since the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic last year, but business owners are hoping Thailand's reopening to tourism this week will soon restore its buzz. Thailand, one of Asia's most popular tourist destinations, has enforced strict entry curbs during the past 18 months, but from Monday allowed vaccinated travellers from more than 60 countries to visit without having to quarantine. Before the pandemic, Khaosan Road was heaving with people on weekends and at night with cheap beer bars, tattoo parlours, street vendors, hostels and buzzing nightlife drawing budget travellers and tour groups alike.
JetBlue Airways said it's adding to its transatlantic offerings by adding codeshare flights with Iceland-based airline Icelandair. The New York City-based carrier (Nasdaq: JBLU) said JetBlue travelers can book codeshare flights on Icelandair to the following European destinations: Amsterdam, Netherlands; Copenhagen, Denmark; Glasgow, United Kingdom; Helsinki, Finland; Manchester, United Kingdom; Oslo, Norway; and Stockholm, Sweden. More European destinations are expected to be added in the future, JetBlue said.
Denver International Airport officials are cracking down to address the snaking security lines that have made the facility the focus of unflattering headlines lately.What's happening: Starting Tuesday, the airport is switching up its Transportation Security Administration checkpoints to shorten travelers' preflight wait times.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The reshuffling follows decisions from TSA and DIA leaders to do "a comprehensive review of the s
What does it mean to be a great ski town? Obviously, the slopes play a huge part. It also needs to have a nice village with shops, restaurants and activities for the whole family, plus great lodgings—from...
Prosecutors announced Monday that Brian Hsu, 20, of Irvine was charged with assault and interfering with a flight crew on a flight last week.
The CDC recommends all international travelers be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 before making travel plans.
Airlines’ staffing missteps leave passengers grounded
American Airlines struggled to fix its operation Monday but still canceled more than 400 flights as disruptions caused by staffing shortages at the big carrier continued for a fourth straight day.