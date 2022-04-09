Travelers are shelling out $136,000 for a luxury 3-week global trip on a private Boeing 757 — see what it'll be like on board

Abercrombie and Kent

Abercrombie and Kent's 23-day global trip aboard a private Boeing 757 will take off on May 5.

The luxurious itinerary starts at $136,000 per person and includes stops in Italy, India, and Nepal.

Around-the-world trips, specifically itineraries aboard cruise ships, have been selling fast.

Since the resumption of travel amid COVID-19, travelers have been craving longer and pricier vacations, especially itineraries that circumnavigate the world.

And this eagerness and pent up demand has recently driven cruise goers to fully book months-long world cruises within hours of the itineraries' debuts.

Regent Seven Seas

If you're also interested in traveling across the world but have no desire to travel by sea for months at a time, Abercrombie and Kent may have the perfect solution for you (as long as you're willing to pay the big bucks).

The luxury travel company is targeting the increasingly popular around-the-world travel segment with its own $136,000 per-person itinerary.

But unlike companies like Royal Caribbean, Princess Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises, this global itinerary won't be based on a cruise ship.

Princess Cruises' Island Princess cruise ship in Glacier Bay, Alaska. Princess Cruises

Instead, guests on Abercrombie and Kent's global vacation will be circumnavigating the world on an ultra-luxurious private jet.

The travel company's "Cultural Treasures: Around the World by Private Jet" 23-day itinerary will begin on May 5 …

… and will bring the up to 48 guests across several continents.

The 48 travelers will explore the world on a chartered Boeing 757 outfitted with leather seats that have built-in massage systems and adjustable head and lumbar support.

Like any first-class flight, the seats can lie flat, turning into 79-inch flat beds for slumbers in the sky.

Passengers on the 757 will also have access to an open bar, noise-canceling headphones, meal services, and in-flight entertainment that "complements" the travel itinerary, according to Abercrombie and Kent's press release.

A physician will also be traveling with the group, and all travelers must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

The flight around the world will start in Seattle with stops in ...

… Guam, Cambodia, Nepal, India, Uzbekistan, the United Arab Emirates, Jordan, and Italy before ending in Boston.

At each destination, the passengers will be paired off into groups of 16 people led by a "tour manager" and a local tour guide.

And along the way, travelers will get to see historical destinations like Angkor Wat, the Taj Mahal, and Petra …

… while driving their own vintage cars in Sicily, taking helicopter rides to see Mount Everest, and receiving private tours of a monastery in Cambodia.

It wouldn't be a proper six-digit price tag trip without luxurious accommodations: The travelers will get to stay at five-star hotels like the Oberoi Amarvilas in Agra, India with views of the Taj Mahal.

And the meals — all of which will be included — will be just as luxurious. How does dinner at a private auto race in Abu Dhabi sound?

If you're used to shorter, less luxurious trips, this $136,000 endeavor may seem over-the-top.

But according to Abercrombie and Kent, its customers "want to reward themselves" after months of no traveling …

… and have been "planning bigger and more splurge-worthy" vacations like the around the world private jet trip, the company told Insider in an email statement.

"There is a new sense of urgency — many feel they have lost two years and older clients are concerned about having fewer healthy years left to travel," the company said.

Abercrombie and Kent did not immediately respond to Insider's request for a statement about the trip's booking levels.

