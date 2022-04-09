Travelers are shelling out $136,000 for a luxury 3-week global trip on a private Boeing 757 — see what it'll be like on board

Brittany Chang
Abercrombie and Kent&#39;s Boeing 757.
Abercrombie and Kent

  • Abercrombie and Kent's 23-day global trip aboard a private Boeing 757 will take off on May 5.

  • The luxurious itinerary starts at $136,000 per person and includes stops in Italy, India, and Nepal.

  • Around-the-world trips, specifically itineraries aboard cruise ships, have been selling fast.

Since the resumption of travel amid COVID-19, travelers have been craving longer and pricier vacations, especially itineraries that circumnavigate the world.

A wide angle photograph of Petra, Jordan without tourists.
Abercrombie and Kent

And this eagerness and pent up demand has recently driven cruise goers to fully book months-long world cruises within hours of the itineraries' debuts.

Seven Seas Mariner docked in Kotor, Montenegro
Regent Seven Seas

If you're also interested in traveling across the world but have no desire to travel by sea for months at a time, Abercrombie and Kent may have the perfect solution for you (as long as you're willing to pay the big bucks).

Two people boarding a jet carrying luggage, smiling.
Abercrombie and Kent

The luxury travel company is targeting the increasingly popular around-the-world travel segment with its own $136,000 per-person itinerary.

Camels with people crossing a desert.
Abercrombie and Kent

But unlike companies like Royal Caribbean, Princess Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises, this global itinerary won't be based on a cruise ship.

Island Princess cruise ship in Glacier Bay, Alaska
Princess Cruises' Island Princess cruise ship in Glacier Bay, Alaska.Princess Cruises

Instead, guests on Abercrombie and Kent's global vacation will be circumnavigating the world on an ultra-luxurious private jet.

Abercrombie and Kent&#39;s Boeing 757.
Abercrombie and Kent

The travel company's "Cultural Treasures: Around the World by Private Jet" 23-day itinerary will begin on May 5 …

Petra, Jordan at night with people holding hands in a line in front of the site.
Abercrombie and Kent

… and will bring the up to 48 guests across several continents.

A woman staring out at the Taj Mahal.
Abercrombie and Kent

The 48 travelers will explore the world on a chartered Boeing 757 outfitted with leather seats that have built-in massage systems and adjustable head and lumbar support.

A person staring out the airplane window.
Abercrombie and Kent

Like any first-class flight, the seats can lie flat, turning into 79-inch flat beds for slumbers in the sky.

A flat seat on a Boeing 757.
Abercrombie and Kent

Passengers on the 757 will also have access to an open bar, noise-canceling headphones, meal services, and in-flight entertainment that "complements" the travel itinerary, according to Abercrombie and Kent's press release.

Abercrombie and Kent&#39;s Boeing 757.
Abercrombie and Kent

A physician will also be traveling with the group, and all travelers must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

A flight attendant serving a drink to a table with salad, bread, and butter.
Abercrombie and Kent

The flight around the world will start in Seattle with stops in ...

A person taking a picture of a snow mountain range.
Abercrombie and Kent

… Guam, Cambodia, Nepal, India, Uzbekistan, the United Arab Emirates, Jordan, and Italy before ending in Boston.

A person sitting on a vintage car.
Abercrombie and Kent

At each destination, the passengers will be paired off into groups of 16 people led by a "tour manager" and a local tour guide.

A person in a white uniform smiling at tourists.
Abercrombie and Kent

And along the way, travelers will get to see historical destinations like Angkor Wat, the Taj Mahal, and Petra …

People walking around a patterned structure on a cloudy day.
Abercrombie and Kent

… while driving their own vintage cars in Sicily, taking helicopter rides to see Mount Everest, and receiving private tours of a monastery in Cambodia.

People driving vintage cars in Sicily, Italy.
Abercrombie and Kent

It wouldn't be a proper six-digit price tag trip without luxurious accommodations: The travelers will get to stay at five-star hotels like the Oberoi Amarvilas in Agra, India with views of the Taj Mahal.

Two people looking at a view of fields, trees, and a monument in the distance.
Abercrombie and Kent

And the meals — all of which will be included — will be just as luxurious. How does dinner at a private auto race in Abu Dhabi sound?

People dining outside at lit tables at night. The tables are on an orante courtyard.
Abercrombie and Kent

If you're used to shorter, less luxurious trips, this $136,000 endeavor may seem over-the-top.

A helicopter circling over Mount Everest.
Abercrombie and Kent

But according to Abercrombie and Kent, its customers "want to reward themselves" after months of no traveling …

Birds surrounding a monument with people sitting at the base of the structure.
Abercrombie and Kent

… and have been "planning bigger and more splurge-worthy" vacations like the around the world private jet trip, the company told Insider in an email statement.

Colorful flags being hung from a monument surrounded by people.
Abercrombie and Kent

"There is a new sense of urgency — many feel they have lost two years and older clients are concerned about having fewer healthy years left to travel," the company said.

Groups of people surrounding a white monument.
Abercrombie and Kent

Abercrombie and Kent did not immediately respond to Insider's request for a statement about the trip's booking levels.

People dining outside on a courtyard surrounded by orante architecture and trees.
Abercrombie and Kent

