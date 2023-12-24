Travelers shocked, relieved with easy wait times during airport ‘busiest’ holiday weekend

It’s the day before Christmas Eve, also known as the busiest day for SEA International Airport this holiday season.

Officials project 158,000 travelers in and out of the airport on Saturday, December 23rd.

“Oh man it’s been like an hour and some change. We’ve been waiting almost 2 hours now just to drop off our bags,” said traveler Adrian Perez.

Thankfully, this wasn’t the case all day for Perez and his friend, Samantha Fernandez. They were expecting a massive holiday rush.

“I was like okay, we should come 2 hours or 3 hours before even though it’s a domestic flight,” said Fernandez.

But like many others, they were met with smooth sailing on their way to the airport.

“We were like -- oh the rush is gonna be bad and then we came and were like, you know what? That wasn’t so bad,” Perez added.

It was a similar situation for Grace Connelly, who’s heading to Chicago. This was a completely different experience for her than the past two years, when she’s flown out on Christmas Day.

“Last year we taxied around the runway for about 6 hours, I was late missing my connecting flight , I was stranded in Denver on Christmas Day,” Connelly explained.

The day after Christmas is also expected to be busy, with SEA projecting about 157,000 travelers.

To ensure a smooth trip, arrive early to avoid delays.

