Travelers stuck at airport after hundreds of flights canceled

There is a police officer in Alabama that has "Fast and Furious" fans doing a double take, because he looks just like Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. The Morgan County Sheriff's Office has posted two photos of Patrol Lieutenant Eric Fields that have fans believing he may be the real life Hobbs. In one pic posted on Facebook, Eric is resting his arm on a corrections vehicle, rocking brown aviator shades, a tight shirt and smiling at the camera, and the resemblance to the "Jumanji" star is uncanny.