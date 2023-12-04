Travelers warned of power outages along Interstate 15 in Mojave Desert

Those traveling between Southern California and Las Vegas are being warned about power outages beginning this week along one portion of Interstate 15 near Baker.

Southern California Edison and the Nevada Department of Transportation announced they will conduct reliability upgrades from 10 p.m. to 10 a.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The affected area is a 90-mile stretch of I-15 near the town of Baker, where gas stations, stores, restaurants and electric vehicle charging ports will be unavailable.

Nevada transportation officials will utilize overhead message signs on I-15 to provide advance notice to drivers southbound from Las Vegas. Those messages will be active through Thursday morning.

Anyone traveling the stretch of I-15 is advised to plan around the planned power outages.

For more information, visit SCE.com.

