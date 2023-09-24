Traveling book fair builds love of reading with free giveaways in Queen City

Many remember that feeling of waiting for the book fair to arrive at school twice a year.

Well, for kids and adults in the Queen City, the book fair came to them this Saturday, thanks to Books on the House.

ALSO READ: Hornets’ book bus inspires students to get pumped about reading

The organization was started to promote literacy for both kids and adults in the Charlotte area. They travel across six counties, putting on book fairs with the goal of increasing access to books and creating a love for literacy.

As the name suggests, the books are free for everyone thanks to local donations. Kat Varner is the director of Books on the House. She said many areas in our community lack access to books. This organization is looking to fight back against that.

“The Charlotte area has a book desert that it struggles with, and we wanted to go out into the communities to make sure everyone has access to books that they want,” Varner said.

For parents of bookworms like Kristen Massey, events like these are perfect for her family.

“This is awesome. My kids love to read, and I think this is nice to have, especially for people who can’t afford it,” Massey said.

Saturday’s event was held at Camp North End, where free, recycled books from right here in Charlotte were given away.

If you’re interested in donating some books, the group will come to you for pickup.

For more information about Books on the House, click here.

(WATCH BELOW: Books and Brackets: Kids take on reading challenge modeled after March Madness tournament)















