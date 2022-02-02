Traveling with disabilities means extra precautions, here is how one woman makes it work

TechCrunch

General Motors said it has secured more than 110,000 reservations for its new all-electric Chevrolet Silverado, which includes reservations from more than 240 fleet operators, Chair and CEO Mary Barra said in the company's full-year and fourth quarter earnings letter to shareholders. The fresh reservations details on Chevy Silverado EV comes just a few weeks after the RST First Edition variant of the all-electric pickup truck sold out in 12 minutes.