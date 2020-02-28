Traveling during the coronavirus outbreak? Here’s what you need to know

Spring is just around the corner, and that means travel season is ramping up. But with the coronavirus spreading from China to at least 40 countries, travelers may be wondering how the outbreak could affect their plans.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced earlier this week that the spread of COVID-19 — which is caused by a member of the coronavirus family — to the U.S. may be unavoidable.

So, what should you do if you plan to travel overseas and are worried about the risks? Here’s a look at the guidelines from the CDC and U.S. State Department.

Which countries have coronavirus travel warnings?

The U.S. Department of State lists China at level 4 — its most severe advisory — recommending that people do not travel to the country at this time.

The department encourages U.S. citizens in China to depart by commercial means or "stay home as much as possible and limit contact with others, including large gatherings. Consider stocking up on food and other supplies to limit movement outside the home."

The CDC, meanwhile, has a full list of countries with confirmed cases. Some of these places include Australia, Brazil, Canada, Egypt, France, Greece, India, Malaysia, Nepal, Nigeria, Pakistan and the Philippines — plus 45 others.

Travelers should pay particular attention to two of the CDC’s alerts. Warning level 3 — the most severe category indicating that people should “avoid all nonessential travel” there — applies to China and South Korea.

Alert level 2, which applies to Italy, Iran and Japan, means that these locations are "experiencing sustained community transmission of respiratory illness caused by the novel coronavirus." Any older adults or individuals with chronic medical conditions should “consider postponing nonessential travel” to these areas.

Hong Kong falls under the CDC's watch level, meaning that people should be cautious, but the organization doesn’t recommend canceling or postponing travel there. Meanwhile, Singapore, Thailand and Taiwan are listed as "other destinations with risk of community spread.” That means that although people have been infected by the virus there, “including some who are not sure how or where they became infected,” the CDC has determined COVID-19 isn’t sustained or widespread enough to merit a travel warning.

Should I cancel my upcoming trip?

The U.S. State Department advises that U.S. citizens not travel to China, while the CDC recommends canceling any nonessential travel to China and South Korea. Older adults or those with chronic medical conditions should also consider postponing nonessential travel to Italy, Iran and Japan, according to the CDC.

Am I am covered for coronavirus with travel insurance?

Check what date you purchased your travel insurance, and read the specific policy (yes, that huge document) for details. Many travel insurance companies cite Jan. 21 — the day the coronavirus disease became a named event — as the last purchase date for which claims associated with COVID-19 will be covered. WorldNomads, for example, specifically cites a purchase deadline of 1 p.m. Central Standard Time on Jan. 22.

Another option is to upgrade your insurance to a "cancel for any reason" policy, like one from InsureMyTrip. This option allows travelers to cancel a trip for any reason up to 48 hours before the scheduled departure. Note that you will only be refunded a portion of the trip cost, typically 50%-75%.

What if I have an unavoidable layover in one of the countries with coronavirus travel warnings?

The CDC recommends staying within the airport. Keep in mind that if you experience a layover in one of the level 3 countries while on your way to or from the U.S., you may be subjected to screening and monitoring upon re-entry.

Do these warnings apply to air and cruise travel?

Yes, they apply to both. For air travel, the CDC assures that "although the risk of infection on an airplane is low, travelers should try to avoid contact with sick passengers and wash their hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer that contains 60%–95% alcohol."

Other travel methods like cruises still carry some risk as well. According to the CDC, "cruises put large numbers of people, often from countries around the world, in frequent and close contact with each other. This can promote the spread of respiratory viruses, such as the virus that causes COVID-19."

How can you protect yourself if you are traveling to a country with confirmed cases?

According to Ready.gov, a national public service campaign website, in the event of a pandemic, people should stock up on food, water and medication — both prescription and over-the-counter varieties.

They should also avoid close contact with people who are sick or keep their distance from others if they are sick themselves.

The advice is similar to that given out during flu season: People should wash their hands frequently, cover their mouths and noses when they cough or sneeze and avoid touching their faces.

The CDC suggests taking similar precautions: Clean hands often by "washing them with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or using an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains 60%–95% alcohol. Soap and water should be used if hands are visibly dirty."

Hand hygiene is especially important, the CDC says, after going to the bathroom, before eating and after coughing, sneezing or blowing your nose.