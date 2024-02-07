Traveling glass recycling bins to open at several Allegheny County parks in 2024

Several Allegheny County parks will see Pennsylvania Resources Council (PRC)’s Traveling Glass Recycling Bin Program this year.

The Traveling Glass Recycling Bin Program provides a free recycling option using a bin that rotates through locations in western Pennsylvania, officials said.

Residents are allowed to drop off glass bottles, jars and jugs. All colors are accepted, no color sorting is required. Containers should be empty and rinsed, with lids and labels still on.

Other types of glass, such as mirrors, ceramics and window glass are not permitted, officials said. Other recyclable materials like plastic and paper are also not allowed.

Bags and boxes used to deliver glass must be discarded off-site, officials said.

According to officials, the first of nine drop-off opportunities will open in February. The following is when each location will be open:

Feb. 10-15

Boyce Park (Ski Lodge Parking Lot, 901 Centerview Drive, Plum)

April 13-18

Settlers Cabin Park (Wave Pool Parking Lot, 635 Ridge Road, Robinson)

May 18-23

Round Hill Park (Main Parking Lot, Hereford Drive and Round Hill Road, Elizabeth)

June 8-13

Deer Lakes Park (Veterans Shelter Parking Lot, Mahaffey Road, Tarentum)

July 13-18

Hartwood Acres Park (Amphitheater Overflow Lot, 4100 Middle Road, Allison Park)

Aug. 10-15

Settlers Cabin Park (Wave Pool Parking Lot, 635 Ridge Road, Robinson)

Sep. 7-12

White Oak Park (Chestnut Parking Lot, 2632 McClintock Road, White Oak)

Oct. 5-10

North Park (Swimming Pool Parking Lot, South Ridge Drive, Allison Park)

Nov. 9-14

South Park (VIP Parking Lot, Corrigan Drive and 100 Acres Drive, Bethel Park)



All drop off hours are from 7 a.m. to sundown.

