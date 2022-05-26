Traveling for Memorial Day weekend? Here's how much gas cost, and when you should fill up
It's a Memorial Day weekend unlike any other, as holiday travel will be met with gas prices that continue to shatter records.
Gas prices have been increasing for nearly two weeks, with the national average at $4.60 a gallon, according to AAA, a 43-cent jump from when the national record was initially broken in March.
Yet despite the pain at the pump being felt nationwide, the holiday weekend is expected to result in more travel across the country compared to last year.
Across all modes of transportation, there is an 8% increase in travel this weekend compared to 2021, according to Cars.com. Of that travel, 82% will be done by car, but most of it will be carpooling to save money. Location data company Arrivalist said in a release that it estimates 37.9 million Americans will travel by road during this time.
"Record-high gas prices aren’t scaring away as many avid road trippers this Memorial Day as one would think," Jenni Newman, Cars.com's editor in chief, said in a statement. "It seems many Americans are willing to pay a premium to take some time off and celebrate the holiday. But the nature of the road trip is changing: Carpooling is no longer just for work and school commutes."
Here's what you should know about being on the road for this Memorial Day weekend:
Why are gas prices so high?
There are several factors contributing to the rise of gas prices, with one of the main components being the embargo on Russian oil due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
The cost of oil worldwide continues to be over $100 due to the embargo. U.S. crude oil costs $112.88 per barrel, while Brent crude, the international standard, costs $116.41 as of Thursday, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.
Gas prices have begun to level off this week, but Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, told USA TODAY things can change at the pump. Prices typically rise in the summer, and Memorial Day is the "unofficial kickoff to the summer driving season," De Haan said.
The demand for gas and hurricane season, which begins on June 1 and is expected to bring several storms this year, can result in higher prices.
"We're probably setting up for a bumpy and expensive ride at the pump in the summer. It undoubtedly in my mind, barring a recession, is going to be the priciest summer that we've ever seen," De Haan said.
When should I get gas?
"Sooner rather than later," De Haan said.
He added the reason is that although increases are slowing down, they could rise up toward the end of the week and when people begin to hit the road. But prices may be dipping in some cities and counties, so it's best to monitor daily changes.
De Haan said gas stations would also be busier as the weekend approaches, so not only could you be paying for more gas, but you could be spending more time waiting to do so.
Those traveling across states should also see if there are any price differences across state lines. For instance, the average price in Nevada is $5.24, but go east to Utah and it's $4.59.
Another tip from De Haan to save money? Slow down about 5-10 mph on the highway.
"You can generally boost your fuel efficiency by 5% to 10%, if not more, and with a national average of $4.50, even a 10% savings is the equivalent of close to 50 cents a gallon," he said.
Where is gas the most expensive?
The West Coast is where you'll find the most expensive gas in the U.S., as all states bordering the Pacific Ocean are averaging over $6.. California has the most expensive gas at $6.07.
Where is gas the least expensive?
Gas prices are above $4 in each state, but the cheapest gas is in the Midwest, with Oklahoma having the lowest cost at $4.09.
Average gas prices per state
Are you wondering how much gas costs in your state on average? Here is how much it is across the country by fuel type as of Wednesday, according to AAA:
Alabama gas prices
Regular: $4.30
Mid-grade: $4.63
Premium: $4.98
Diesel: $5.36
Alaska gas prices
Regular: $5.20
Mid-grade: $5.39
Premium: $5.58
Diesel: $5.30
Arizona gas prices
Regular: $4.92
Mid-grade: $5.22
Premium: $5.47
Diesel: $5.49
Arkansas gas prices
Regular: $4.12
Mid-grade: $4.42
Premium: $4.72
Diesel: $5.21
California gas prices
Regular: $6.07
Mid-grade: $6.26
Premium: $6.40
Diesel: $6.58
Colorado gas prices
Regular: $4.20
Mid-grade: $4.53
Premium: $4.82
Diesel: $5.33
Connecticut gas prices
Regular: $4.68
Mid-grade: $5.02
Premium: $5.31
Diesel: $6.31
DC gas prices
Regular: $4.85
Mid-grade: $5.35
Premium: $5.53
Diesel: $5.82
Delaware gas prices
Regular: $4.60
Mid-grade: $4.95
Premium: $5.19
Diesel: $5.96
Florida gas prices
Regular: $4.57
Mid-grade: $4.92
Premium: $5.23
Diesel: $5.56
Georgia gas prices
Regular: $4.14
Mid-grade: $4.50
Premium: $4.85
Diesel: $5.27
Hawaii gas prices
Regular: $5.42
Mid-grade: $5.60
Premium: $5.85
Diesel: $5.89
Idaho gas prices
Regular: $4.67
Mid-grade: $4.85
Premium: $5.07
Diesel: $5.53
Illinois gas prices
Regular: $4.97
Mid-grade: $5.38
Premium: $5.75
Diesel: $5.29
Indiana gas prices
Regular: $4.58
Mid-grade: $4.92
Premium: $5.26
Diesel: $5.38
Iowa gas prices
Regular: $4.23
Mid-grade: $4.35
Premium: $4.80
Diesel: $5.20
Kansas gas prices
Regular: $4.09
Mid-grade: $4.35
Premium: $4.62
Diesel: $5.15
Kentucky gas prices
Regular: $4.30
Mid-grade: $4.64
Premium: $4.95
Diesel: $5.25
Louisiana gas prices
Regular: $4.23
Mid-grade: $4.55
Premium: $4.87
Diesel: $5.16
Maine gas prices
Regular: $4.74
Mid-grade: $5.06
Premium: $5.36
Diesel: $6.27
Maryland gas prices
Regular: $4.60
Mid-grade: $5.02
Premium: $5.29
Diesel: $5.92
Massachusetts gas prices
Regular: $4.74
Mid-grade: $5.06
Premium: $5.31
Diesel: $6.33
Michigan gas prices
Regular: $4.57
Mid-grade: $4.89
Premium: $5.23
Diesel: $5.26
Minnesota gas prices
Regular: $4.19
Mid-grade: $4.40
Premium: $4.77
Diesel: $5.26
Mississippi gas prices
Regular: $4.18
Mid-grade: $4.48
Premium: $4.82
Diesel: $5.18
Missouri gas prices
Regular: $4.17
Mid-grade: $4.46
Premium: $4.74
Diesel: $5.14
Montana gas prices
Regular: $4.38
Mid-grade: $4.65
Premium: $4.92
Diesel: $5.46
Nebraska gas prices
Regular: $4.18
Mid-grade: $4.29
Premium: $4.67
Diesel: $5.18
Nevada gas prices
Regular: $5.24
Mid-grade: $5.47
Premium: $5.67
Diesel: $5.55
New Hampshire gas prices
Regular: $4.68
Mid-grade: $5
Premium: $5.31
Diesel: $6.27
New Jersey gas prices
Regular: $4.77
Mid-grade: $5.16
Premium: $5.37
Diesel: $6.26
New Mexico gas prices
Regular: $4.32
Mid-grade: $4.63
Premium: $4.89
Diesel: $5.35
New York gas prices
Regular: $4.93
Mid-grade: $5.28
Premium: $5.54
Diesel: $6.51
North Carolina gas prices
Regular: $4.37
Mid-grade: $4.72
Premium: $5.09
Diesel: $5.52
North Dakota gas prices
Regular: $4.21
Mid-grade: $4.44
Premium: $4.69
Diesel: $5.18
Ohio gas prices
Regular: $4.45
Mid-grade: $4.78
Premium: $5.12
Diesel: $5.24
Oklahoma gas prices
Regular: $4.08
Mid-grade: $4.37
Premium: $4.59
Diesel: $5.11
Oregon gas prices
Regular: $5.17
Mid-grade: $5.35
Premium: $5.55
Diesel: $5.68
Pennsylvania gas prices
Regular: $4.77
Mid-grade: $5.12
Premium: $5.43
Diesel: $6.29
Rhode Island gas prices
Regular: $4.72
Mid-grade: $5.09
Premium: $5.38
Diesel: $6.40
South Carolina gas prices
Regular: $4.28
Mid-grade: $4.62
Premium: $4.96
Diesel: $5.45
South Dakota gas prices
Regular: $4.24
Mid-grade: $4.35
Premium: $4.71
Diesel: $5.25
Tennessee gas prices
Regular: $4.28
Mid-grade: $4.63
Premium: $4.97
Diesel: $5.35
Texas gas prices
Regular: $4.27
Mid-grade: $4.61
Premium: $4.91
Diesel: $5.13
Utah gas prices
Regular: $4.60
Mid-grade: $4.80
Premium: $4.99
Diesel: $5.53
Vermont gas prices
Regular: $4.72
Mid-grade: $5.03
Premium: $5.32
Diesel: $6.31
Virginia gas prices
Regular: $4.46
Mid-grade: $4.87
Premium: $5.20
Diesel: $5.61
Washington gas prices
Regular: $5.22
Mid-grade: $5.42
Premium: $5.61
Diesel: $5.77
West Virginia gas prices
Regular: $4.46
Mid-grade: $4.76
Premium: $5.07
Diesel: $5.62
Wisconsin gas prices
Regular: $4.34
Mid-grade: $4.69
Premium: $5.09
Diesel: $5.08
Wyoming gas prices
Regular: $4.31
Mid-grade: $4.54
Premium: $4.79
Diesel: $5.48
Follow Jordan Mendoza on Twitter: @jordan_mendoza5.
