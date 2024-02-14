Traveling to Mexico? See these travel advisories before booking your spring break trip

A woman was murdered in Tulum, a popular vacation resort for tourists in the Quintana Roo State. The American tourist, identified as 44-year-old Los Angeles native Niko Honarbakhsh, was shot and killed in the crossfire of a drug deal gone wrong.

The Feb. 9 incident involved an alleged drug dealer from Belize, according to ABC News.

Tulum has had previous incidents with tourists dying as a result of drug and gang-related activity.

U.S. Travel Advisories

The U.S. State Department warned travelers on their website to beware of where they’re going if visiting Mexico. Last year, the department issued “do not travel” for parts of Mexico for spring break. The department cites kidnappings, gang violence and other crimes that travelers need to be aware of. As of now, Quintana Roo is under an exercise-increased-caution advisory.

What states in Mexico have a Level 4 travel warning?

The U.S. Department of State has a “do not travel” warning on these states:

Colima state due to crime and kidnapping.

Guerrero state due to crime

Sinaloa state due to crime and kidnapping

Tamaulipas state due to crime and kidnapping.

Zacatecas state due to crime and kidnapping.

What states in Mexico have a Level 3 travel warning?

The U.S. Department of State has a “reconsider travel” warning on these states:

What states in Mexico have a Level 2 travel warning?

The U.S. Department of State has an “exercise increased caution when traveling” warning on these states:

What states in Mexico have a Level 1 travel warning?

The U.S. Department of State has an "exercise normal precautions when traveling” warning on these states:

U.S. citizens are encouraged to enroll in the State Department’s free Smart Traveler Enrollment Program and to prepare contingency plans for emergencies.

Safety tips if you're traveling outside the U.S.:

Don't travel alone.

Be aware of your surroundings.

Keep a low profile.

Try not to be flashy.

Avoid going to places at night, especially by yourself.

Have a plan before travel

Have a crisis plan in place. It’s recommended by the Department of State to make an evacuation plan that does not rely on the U.S. government. Consider buying emergency evacuation insurance. If a crisis occurs while you are abroad, check in with loved ones and update your social media status so family and friends know of your whereabouts.

