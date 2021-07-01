Traveling to Myrtle Beach? Here are the fireworks and events for 4th of July weekend

The Fourth of July is by far Myrtle Beach’s biggest weekend of the summer season. The heat has arrived but so have dozens of events to celebrate America’s Independence Day.

For locals and visitors alike, we’ve got more than a dozen fireworks shows this weekend. Plus, Little River, North Myrtle Beach and Surfside Beach all have festivals leading up to the main event Sunday evening.

No matter where you are in town, though, head to the beach Sunday afternoon to watch the Salute from the Shore, a wave of military aircraft that will fly overhead from Cherry Grove along the coast to Hilton Head. They depart at 1 p.m.

The Pelicans Minor League Baseball team is also in town this weekend, playing the Down East Wood Ducks and will have fireworks shows after every game Friday-Sunday.

This list is in no way exhaustive. Did we miss something? Shoot Chase Karacostas an email at ckaracostas@thesunnews.com. Admission to many of the events and festivals is free. Check with the event provider before going.

Georgetown

Georgetown’s Indigo Choral Society Concert: July 4, 6:30 pm — Lawn of the Kaminski House Museum, 1003 Front St., Georgetown.

Fireworks: July 4, 9:30 pm – East Bay Park, 515 E. Bay St., Georgetown

Little River

Music, outdoor cooking and wine at La Belle Amie Vineyard, 1120 St. Joseph Road, Little River for the annual Independence Saturday. July 3, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Myrtle Beach

Independence Day 5K: Register online at nspromos.com. Participants are encouraged to come dressed in festive Independence Day attire, with awards given out for the best dressed. Post-race gifts from Bojangles, Aquafina and Peace Love and Little Donuts will also be handed out. Stay hydrated! The race will not offer water stations.

Grand Park Lake in Market Common: 1150 Farrow Pkwy., Myrtle Beach

Fireworks:

July 2, 10:00 pm — Broadway at the Beach, 1325 Celebrity Circle, Myrtle Beach

July 2 — After the Pelicans Game. TicketReturn.com Field, 1251 21st Ave. N., Myrtle Beach





July 3 — After the Pelicans Game. TicketReturn.com Field, 1251 21st Ave. N., Myrtle Beach





July 4, 10:00 pm — Second Avenue Pier, 110 N. Ocean Blvd., Myrtle Beach





July 4, 10:00 pm — Broadway at the Beach, 1325 Celebrity Circle, Myrtle Beach





July 4 — After the Pelicans Game. TicketReturn.com Field, 1251 21st Ave. N., Myrtle Beach





Not fireworks but still pretty: July 2 -Sunday, July 4, starting at dusk — Patriotic-themed light show at the Myrtle Beach SkyWheel.

Story continues

Murrells Inlet

Murrells Inlet Boat Parade: July 4, 3:00 p.m. — The parade starts at Garden City Point, goes to the MarshWalk and follows the shoreline south. Enjoy a meal and live music at one of the many restaurants on the MarshWalk afterward.

Fireworks: July 4, 10:00 pm — MarshWalk, Veterans’ Pier, Hwy. 17 Bus., Murrells Inlet

Inlet Clean Up: The Marshwalk is offering free coffee and water to those who come help clean up the area from trash from the boat parade and debris from the fireworks show. Volunteers meet at Tuna Shak at 9 a.m.

North Myrtle Beach

Along with two fireworks shows, Barefoot Landing will have it’s Red, White and Blue 5K and Fourth of July Celebration. The 5K begins and ends at Lucy Buffett’s Lulu’s. Register online at redwhiteandblue5k.com. The celebration starts at 7 p.m. with music at Dockside Village Amphitheater on the lawn from Kiss DJ and Charlie Snuggs Duo.

Fireworks:

July 4, 9:30 pm — Cherry Grove Pier, 3500 N. Ocean Blvd., North Myrtle Beach





July 4, 10:00 pm — Barefoot Landing, 4898 Hwy. 17 S., North Myrtle Beach





July 5, 10:00 pm — Barefoot Landing, 4898 Hwy. 17 S., North Myrtle Beach

North Myrtle Beach will also have its American Pride March on July 4 starting at 11:15 a.m. The march will start on each end of the beach, with two groups meeting in the middle at 12:55 p.m. to watch the Salute from the Shore, followed by the National Anthem and speeches from North Myrtle Beach Mayor Marilyn Hatley and State Senator Greg Hembree.

Pawleys Island

Pawleys Island’s 54th Fourth of July Parade invites visitors and locals to “parade down the Island in anything that becomes a makeshift float — be it a boat, car, or flatbed truck” decorated in red, white and blue. The cost to enter a float is $20 in advance or $30 the day of. Stop by Pawleys Island Town Hall for an application. Parade starts at 10 a.m. at 321 Myrtle Ave., Pawleys Island.

A little farther north, Litchfield Beach and Golf Resort is hosting an Independence Day Celebration on July 3 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. with live music, a cookout, activities for kids and inflatables. The event is located at 14276 Ocean Hwy., Pawleys Island.

Surfside Beach

Head to Surfside Beach for live music, food, games, face painting and fireworks from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on July 4. Musicians include Rick Cannon & Dawn Patrol from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Goofy Footers from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. There will not be a fireworks show due to construction on the Surfside Beach pier. Festival is located at W.O. Martin field, 850 South Dogwood Drive, Surfside Beach.