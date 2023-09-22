Traveling vintage market returns to Sacramento area this weekend. How much are tickets?

Calling all vintage fanatics: The Great Junk Hunt returns to the Sacramento area this weekend with unique second-hand treasures.

The traveling market will stop in Roseville from Friday to Saturday at the Roebbelen Center with a variety of vendors, live music and cocktails. Customers should expect to dig through over 100,000 square feet of farmhouse and industrial-style decor as well as handmade and upcycled items, according to its website.

“Shoppers walk away with items they can’t find anywhere else,” The Great Junk Hunt wrote on its website.

TICKETS TO GREAT JUNK HUNT

Tickets to the two-day market range from $10 to $20, depending on the day and time you want to shop.

Pay $20 and you are allowed inside after 4 p.m. on both Friday and Saturday. A $15 ticket also lets you shop both days, but anytime after 6 p.m.

If you only want to shop on Saturday, get the $10 or $12 ticket. Children under 12 get in for free.

The Great Junk Hunt will take its goods to Del Mar next weekend.

The Great Junk Hunt is coming to Roseville

Location: At the Grounds in the Roebbelen Center - 700 Event Center Drive, Roseville

Hours: 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday; 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday