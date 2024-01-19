Traveling this weekend? Here's what to know about Phoenix-area freeway closures

Those traveling over the weekend may want to look out for freeway closures along Interstate 10, Interstate 17 and several other highways.

The Arizona Department of Transportation recommended drivers allow for extra travel time, use alternate routes when necessary and follow the weekend closures that are in place.

Here are the freeway closures for Friday, Jan. 19, through Monday, Jan 22.

Westbound I-10 down to two lanes near US 60

Details: Westbound lanes on I-10 will be narrowed down to two lanes near U.S. 60 to allow for work on the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project.

When: 10 p.m. Friday, Jan. 19, through 4 a.m. Monday, Jan. 22.

Alternate routes: Drivers can exit westbound on I-10 at Broadway Road and turn left to enter eastbound I-10 in order to reach eastbound U.S. 60.

Westbound I-10 on-ramp at 32nd Street closed

Details: The westbound I-10 on-ramp at 32nd Street will be closed.

When: 7 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19, through 4 a.m. Monday, Jan. 22.

Alternate routes: Drivers can enter the I-10 westbound via 40th Street.

Southbound SR 143 closed between Loop 202 and I-10

Details: State Route 143 will be closed between Loop 202 and I-10 for a traffic shift. The westbound Loop 202 exit to Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport will be closed.

When: 10 p.m. Friday, Jan. 19, through 4 a.m. Monday, Jan. 22.

Alternate routes: Drivers can use westbound Loop 202 to eastbound I-10 at the State Route 51 interchange to reach destinations, including Sky Harbor's west entrance. Drivers also can use southbound 44th Street to reach the airport.

In the works: ADOT freeway messages may see changes in the upcoming years due to new regulations

I-17 down to two lanes between Dunlap and Peoria avenues

Details: Northbound I-17 will be narrowed to two left lanes between Dunlap and Peoria avenues for Valley Metro's light rail bridge project. The northbound I-17 on-ramp at Dunlap Avenue will be closed.

When: 9 p.m. Friday, Jan.19, through 9 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 20.

Colter Street closed in both directions at SR 51

Details: Colter Street will be closed in both directions at State Route 51 for bridge maintenance. The southbound SR 51 off-ramp and northbound on-ramp at Colter Street will be open with no left turns allowed at Colter.

When: 9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 19, through 5 a.m. Monday, Jan. 22.

Alternate routes: Drivers can use Bethany Home Road or Highland Avenue.

