Traveling this weekend? Watch for these closures affecting I-17, I-10 in Phoenix area

If you plan to get on the road over the weekend, you may want to look out for freeway closures along Interstate 10, Interstate 17 and several other highways.

The Arizona Department of Transportation recommended drivers allow for extra travel time, use alternate routes when necessary and follow the weekend closures that are in place.

Here are the freeway closures for Friday, Jan. 26, through Monday, Jan 29.

Eastbound I-10 closed between I-17 and State Route 51

Details: Eastbound I-10 will be closed between I-17 and State Route 51 for scheduled tunnel maintenance. The northbound and southbound I-17 ramps to eastbound I-10 also will be closed.

When: 9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 26, through 9 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 27.

Alternate routes: Drivers on eastbound I-10 can detour to southbound I-17 at the stack interchange and reconnect with I-10 near Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.

Westbound I-10 closed between I-17 and Seventh Avenue

Details: Westbound I-10 will be closed between I-17 and Seventh Avenue for scheduled tunnel maintenance. The southbound State Route 51 ramp to westbound I-10 also will be closed.

The westbound Loop 202 ramp to I-10 westbound will remain open, but traffic must exit I-10 at Seventh Street.

The westbound Sky Harbor Boulevard ramp to westbound I-10 also will remain open, but traffic will have to exit to northbound State Route 61 or eastbound Loop 202.

The westbound I-10 ramp at Washington Street will be limited to traveling to northbound State Route 51 or eastbound Loop 202.

The southbound I-17 ramp to westbound I-10 near Sky Harbor Airport will be closed.

When: 9 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 27, through 9 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 28.

Alternate routes: Drivers can exit westbound on I-10 at Broadway Road and turn left to enter eastbound I-10 in order to reach eastbound U.S. 60.

Southbound SR 143 ramp to eastbound I-10; eastbound I-10 on-ramp at Broadway Road closed

Details: The southbound State Route 143 ramp to eastbound I-10 and the eastbound I-10 ramp at Broadway Road will be closed for the Broadway Curve Improvement Project.

Broadway Road also will be closed between 48th and 52nd streets. The I-10 connector ramp between 48th Street and Broadway Road will be closed.

The westbound U.S. 60 HOV ramp to westbound I-10 also will be closed.

When: 10 p.m. Friday, Jan. 26, through 4 a.m. Monday, Jan. 29.

Alternate routes: Drivers are advised to use alternate routes to connect with eastbound I-10.

Signs of the times: ADOT freeway messages may see changes in the upcoming years due to new regulations

Eastbound I-10 narrowed to three lanes between 24th and 32nd streets near Sky Harbor Airport

Details: Eastbound I-10 will be narrowed to three lanes overnight between 24th and 32nd streets near Sky Harbor Airport for bridge work. Drivers should use caution and be prepared to slow down and merge safely when traveling through work zones, according to ADOT.

The eastbound I-10 off-ramp at Ray Road will be closed from 10 p.m. Friday, Jan. 26, to 6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 27, for construction. Drivers should exit at Chandler Boulevard.

When: 8 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 28, through 5 a.m. Monday, Jan. 29.

Alternate routes: Drivers can exit westbound on I-10 at Broadway Road and turn left to enter eastbound I-10 in order to reach eastbound U.S. 60.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Traveling this weekend? Look out for Phoenix-area freeway closures