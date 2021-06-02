Travellers set up camp outside Queen's private quarters at Windsor Castle

India McTaggart
·2 min read
Up to 30 caravans and a number of vehicles can be seen parked on the Long Walk outside of Windsor Castle - Jim Bennett /Kelvin Bruce
Up to 30 caravans and a number of vehicles can be seen parked on the Long Walk outside of Windsor Castle - Jim Bennett /Kelvin Bruce

A group of travellers parked up to 30 caravans and a number of vehicles outside Windsor Castle on Tuesday evening, blocking the Long Walk which is in full view of the Queen's private quarters.

The vans and motorhomes were parked outside the monarch's current residence near signs stating that vehicles are "prohibited" from the 2.6 mile track, a popular tourist attraction.

The Long Walk connects Windsor Castle with Snow Hill in Windsor Great Park, and is used by royal carriages every year on the route from the castle to the Ascot races.

Officials attempted to move the travellers on last night, with pictures showing police, council officials and Windsor Park wardens in discussions with the group. It is understood that the group has since dispersed.

Travellers at Windsor Castle - Jim Bennett /Kelvin Bruce
Travellers at Windsor Castle - Jim Bennett /Kelvin Bruce
Police in discussion with a group of travellers that parked outside Windsor Castle - Shutterstock
Police in discussion with a group of travellers that parked outside Windsor Castle - Shutterstock

One onlooker on Tuesday said they were "absolutely stunned" at how the group had parked their caravans and cars on the Long Walk, which is open to the public free of charge from dawn until dusk.

The Queen has isolated at Windsor Castle throughout the pandemic, having moved there at the start of lockdown in March last year.

The royal standard was seen to be flying above the castle on Tuesday, indicating that she was present when the travellers parked their vehicles outside.

Up to 30 caravans and a number of vehicles can be seen parked on the Long Walk outside of Windsor Castle - Jim Bennett /Kelvin Bruce
Up to 30 caravans and a number of vehicles can be seen parked on the Long Walk outside of Windsor Castle - Jim Bennett /Kelvin Bruce

This comes amid a row between a group of travellers and Richmond Council, who are seeking a court order for the travellers' eviction from Kew Green, which is just an eight-minute walk from popular attraction Kew Gardens.

The group were asked to move on Friday but showed no signs of leaving as the local council took its battle to remove them to the High Court.

