Covid: Travellers to UK set to be tested after arrival

Travellers entering the UK are set to be tested for coronavirus a few days after they arrive.

The new, expanded testing regime will be announced shortly.

Enhancing the testing regime "to cover all arrivals while they isolate" would add another level of protection, the Department of Health said.

The move is designed to help to track any new cases which might be brought into the country and make it easier to detect new variants.

It is in addition to the current rules which say travellers arriving in the UK, whether by boat, train or plane, must show proof of a negative Covid-19 test to be allowed entry.

The test must be taken in the 72 hours before travelling, and anyone arriving without one faces a fine of up to £500, with Border Force officials carrying out spot checks.

All passengers will still be required to quarantine for up to 10 days.

Travellers must provide contact details and their UK address. They can then travel - by public transport if necessary - to the place where they plan to self-isolate.

Meanwhile, from 15 February, UK residents and Irish nationals arriving from certain countries will have to quarantine in hotels.

Passengers will have to stay in their rooms for 10 nights, with security guards accompanying if they go outside.

The rules will apply to UK nationals and residents arriving from 33 "red list" Covid-19 hotspots - mostly in South America and Africa - where it's feared Covid variants may have already spread. Passengers will be expected to pay for the cost of the accommodation.

Non-UK travellers who have been in these countries in the 10 days before travelling are banned from entry.

Analysis box by Caroline Davies, transport correspondent
Another layer on top of an already layered travel policy.

Regardless of where travellers arrive from outside of the UK and Ireland, they will be required to take at least one test during their time in quarantine. That's in addition to the test passengers already need to take in the 72 hours before they travel to the U.K.

The type and number of tests that will be required has not been confirmed by the government, although there's speculation that arrivals will need to take one test on the 2nd day of quarantine and another on the 8th day.

There are questions about when and how this policy will be enforced, as well as who will pay for the tests.

The aviation industry has expressed concern that if more layers are added to the policy, it will take longer for business to return.

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said: "Throughout the pandemic, the government has put in place proportionate measures, informed by the advice of scientists, that has led to some of the toughest border regimes in the world.

"It is important the government continues to take the necessary steps to protect people and save lives.

"Enhancing our testing regime to cover all arrivals while they isolate will provide a further level of protection and enable us to better track any new cases which might be brought into the country, and give us even more opportunities to detect new variants.

"Further details of our mandatory quarantine and enhanced testing regime will be set out soon."

Lockdown rules mean people must only travel abroad for essential reasons. These are the same as the "reasonable excuses" for domestic travel, including:

  • Work that cannot be done from home

  • Medical appointments

  • Educational reasons

People leaving England will soon have to make a declaration on why they need to travel, which will be checked by carriers prior to departure.

Meanwhile, the government is urging any over 70s in England who have not yet received their first jab to contact the NHS to ask for an appointment. Previously people were told to wait until they invited.

As of Monday, 12.2 million people have received their first jab. The government is aiming to reach 15 million vaccinations by 15 February.

