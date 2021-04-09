Traveloka Said in Talks to List via Richard Li’s Bridgetown SPAC

Yoolim Lee and Manuel Baigorri
·2 min read
(Bloomberg) -- Indonesia’s Traveloka is in advanced talks to go public through merging with Bridgetown Holdings Ltd., a blank-check firm backed by billionaires Richard Li and Peter Thiel, according to people familiar with the matter.

A deal could value Southeast Asia’s online travel leader at about $5 billion, said the people who asked not to be identified because the matter is private. The potential transaction could also involve raising between $500 million and $750 million through a private investment in public equity, or PIPE. Details including the amount to be raised could change as the companies start discussions with potential investors.

Representatives for Bridgetown and Traveloka declined to comment.

The deal would make Jakarta-based Traveloka one of the first Southeast Asian unicorns to go public through a special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC. Grab Holdings Inc. is in advanced talks to go that route through Altimeter Capital’s first SPAC, which may value the company at about $40 billion, Bloomberg News reported last month.

Read more: Traveloka Is Said to Pick JPMorgan for U.S. Listing via SPAC

Traveloka was last valued at around $2.75 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.

Bridgetown raised about $595 million in a U.S. initial public offering in October. Its shares jumped more than 13% on Thursday to $12.11. The company’s sponsor is a collaboration between Thiel Capital, Thiel’s personal investment vehicle based in Los Angeles, and Pacific Century Group, a Hong Kong-based investment company led by Li.

Founded in 2012, Traveloka has expanded its reach across six Southeast Asian nations and also covers Australia, making it easier for consumers to book flights and hotels across countries. Like other startups in the region, the company has sought to grow its offering with complementary services, extending into finance alongside its travel, lifestyle and accommodation booking portfolio.

Traveloka’s backers include Expedia Group Inc., Rocket Internet, East Ventures, Li’s FWD Group Ltd. and Singapore’s GIC Pte.

    JACQUELYN MARTINYet another member of Team Trump has joined Fox News.The conservative cable network announced Thursday that it has signed ex-Secretary of State Mike Pompeo as a paid on-air contributor. Pompeo is scheduled to make his first appearance as a network employee on Friday’s broadcast of Fox & Friends.“Mike Pompeo is one of America’s most recognized and respected voices on foreign policy and national security issues. I look forward to his contributions across our range of platforms to share his distinct perspective with our millions of viewers,” Fox News CEO Suzanne Scott said in a press release.“As a now former diplomat and member of Congress, and in this new role at FOX News Media, I intend to give viewers a candid, no-nonsense look at geopolitics, international relations and the America First policies that helped chart the course for unprecedented American prosperity and security,” Pompeo added.The move comes on the heels of Fox News hiring a slew of former Trump administration officials, family members, and campaign staff.In recent weeks, the network has brought on former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany and ex-chief economic adviser Larry Kudlow, both of whom now host daytime programs on Fox News and Fox Business, respectively. The network has also hired Lara Trump, the former president’s daughter-in-law and one-time campaign adviser, as a paid contributor.Much like Lara Trump, who has openly floated a Senate run in North Carolina, Pompeo has also hinted at electoral ambitions. His name has been bandied about as a potential 2024 presidential candidate and he has recently laid such groundwork in Iowa, one of the GOP’s first primary states.If Pompeo or Trump do indeed decide to officially announce a run for office, precedent states that Fox News would terminate their contract. The network recently cut ties with former White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, another former Trump official, after she jumped into the Arkansas governor’s race; and they have done the same thing in the past with contributors Rick Santorum and Newt Gingrich.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.