TravelsHQ Announces Shawn Younai as "Travel Hacker of The Year"

TravelsHQ, a leading travel news-media company, is thrilled to announce that Shawn Younai, a travel hacker and credit repair specialist, has been named the Travel Hacker of The Year.

"The prestigious title recognizes Shawn's remarkable achievements in the world of travel-hacking, as well as his outstanding dedication to educating and helping others navigate the complex world of credit and travel." - Kelsie Cromwell/TravelsHQ staff

Travel-hacking (similar to life-hacking) is a term used to describe someone who cuts the cost of travel in half, legally, by utilizing certain offers and rewards points.

Shawn has spent years perfecting the art of finding the best rewards programs and deals for flights, hotels, and other travel-related expenses. His expertise in travel hacking and credit repair has allowed him to visit some of the world's most exotic destinations at a fraction of the cost. Moreover, he has helped numerous individuals from various backgrounds achieve their financial goals of stability and freedom.

"We are delighted to honor Shawn Younai as our Travel Hacker of The Year," says Kelsie Cromwell of TravelsHQ. "Shawn's extensive knowledge and expertise in travel hacking and credit repair have made him a trusted name in the industry. He has dedicated himself to helping people travel more efficiently and affordably, and we believe that he truly embodies the spirit of travel hacking."

TravelsHQ highlighted in their announcement that Shawn's reputation as a credit repair specialist has also made him highly respected in the credit industry. He has years of experience repairing clients' credit scores and enhancing their financial status. Additionally, he has shared his wealth of knowledge and expertise with a broad audience through his widely followed Instagram account, @creditandcars, where he provides advice and tips on topics such as travel hacking and credit repair.

"As a travel hacker, my goal is to help people achieve their travel aspirations without breaking the bank," said Shawn Younai. "I am honored to receive this recognition from TravelersHQ and remain committed to sharing my knowledge with others to make travel more accessible and affordable for everyone."

About TravelsHQ: is an online news media company that provides comprehensive coverage of the latest news, trends, and developments in the travel industry. As a trusted source of information, the company is committed to providing accurate, timely, and relevant news that helps travelers make informed decisions about their travel plans.

*This is not financial advise or an endorsement thereof*

