Is Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Potentially Underrated?

As an investor, I look for investments which does not compromise one fundamental factor for another. By this I mean, I look at stocks holistically, from their financial health to their future outlook. In the case of Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO), it is a company with great financial health as well as a an impressive track record of performance. Below, I've touched on some key aspects you should know on a high level. For those interested in digging a bit deeper into my commentary, read the full report on Travelzoo here.

Flawless balance sheet with solid track record

TZOO delivered a bottom-line expansion of 99% in the prior year, with its most recent earnings level surpassing its average level over the last five years. This strong performance generated a robust double-digit return on equity of 43%, which is what investors like to see! TZOO's ability to maintain an adequate level of cash to meet upcoming liabilities is a good sign for its financial health. This suggests prudent control over cash and cost by management, which is a crucial insight into the health of the company. Investors should not worry about TZOO’s debt levels because the company has none! This implies that the company is running its operations purely on off equity funding. which is typically normal for a small-cap company. TZOO has plenty of financial flexibility, without debt obligations to meet in the short term, as well as the headroom to raise debt should it need to in the future.

