Travelzoo: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

·1 min read

NEW YORK (AP) _ Travelzoo (TZOO) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $727,000, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net income of 6 cents. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, were 1 cent per share.

The global media commerce company posted revenue of $12.5 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $13.4 million, or $1.18 per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $53.6 million.

Travelzoo shares have increased 84% since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than tripled in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TZOO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TZOO

