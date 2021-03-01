Travere: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) _ Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (TVTX) on Monday reported a loss of $121.6 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Diego-based company said it had a loss of $2.37.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 43 cents per share.

The drug developer posted revenue of $51 million in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $51.3 million.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $169.4 million, or $3.56 per share. Revenue was reported as $198.3 million.

Travere shares have climbed 12% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $30.56, more than doubling in the last 12 months.

