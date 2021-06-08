Traverse City couple faces charges in connection with Fentanyl overdose death

Jun. 8—CADILLAC — A Traverse City couple was arrested recently following several months of investigation into the death of a 39-year-old Lake Ann man.

Shawna Butler, 34, and her husband, 30-year-old Chad Friess, were arraigned May 27 in 84th District Court after being taken into custody May 26 on arrest warrants issued by the Wexford County Prosecutor's Office.

Butler faces a charge of aiding and abetting delivery of a controlled substance causing death, which is punishable by up to life in prison, according to a Traverse Narcotics Team press release. She is being held on a $25,000 bond.

Friess faces a charge of delivery of a controlled substance causing death, also punishable by up to life in prison. Friess is also a habitual offender, the release states; his bond is set at $50,000.

Sean Crean died in January of a fentanyl overdose after he was transported to Munson Medical Center for treatment, according to a press release from the Traverse Narcotics Team. Crean is believed to have purchased the fentanyl in Wexford County from Butler and Friess, according to Lt. Ryan Tabaczka of TNT.

TNT detectives were contacted by Benzie County Sheriff's deputies after responding to the suspected overdose in Lake Ann, the release stated. Detectives gathered evidence at the scene, conducted multiple search warrants for records over several months and were able to identify two suspects in the delivery of fentanyl to Crean.

Tabaczka said the TNT detective put in a significant amount of time and effort in drafting search warrants and sifting through evidence.

"It's always a big win any time we can actually trace back the source of narcotics whenever anyone dies," Tabaczka said. "It's always tragic when anyone dies, but it's nice to get that closure for the family."