Traverse City East Middle School wrestling coach accused of assaulting 13-year-old

Mar. 30—CHARLEVOIX — A middle school wrestling coach was arrested on suspicion of assault after witnesses said he picked up a student and threw him to the floor during a meet.

Gabe Weaver, 18, is set to be arraigned April 12 in 90th District Court in Charlevoix County on one count of misdemeanor assault and battery after he was accused of throwing a 13-year-old boy to the ground. Weaver was working as a wrestling coach for Traverse City East Middle School when the incident occurred at Charlevoix High School on March 19. The boy is a wrestler for Traverse City West Middle School.

The boy's mother, Audra Holmes, filed a police report with the Charlevoix County sheriff's department, and Weaver was arrested the following day in Elk Rapids.

Corey Holmes, the boy's father, said Weaver has been removed as a coach at East Middle. Traverse City Area Public Schools Superintendent John VanWagoner confirmed that Weaver's termination is in process, but he was not able to provide an update Tuesday.

VanWagoner said district officials cannot say much else at this time.

"We always strive to make sure all of our students are safe," VanWagoner said. "At any point where we feel that is not the case, we will always take proper action per the law and make sure to follow our board policies."

According to the Charlevoix County sheriff's incident report, the boy said there was a confrontation during a wrestling meet with Weaver regarding comments Weaver believed the boy and other boys on the West Middle School wrestling team made about his girlfriend during a bus trip. The boy denied he said anything about Weaver's girlfriend when asked by a deputy who investigated the incident.

The incident report states that after the confrontation, Weaver picked up the boy and threw him down on the hardwood basketball court. The boy told the officer he got up and pushed Weaver before walking away.

Two witnesses reported seeing the incident. One witness said he initially thought Weaver was showing the boy a wrestling move but then saw Weaver lift him "about shoulder high" and toss him. He said the boy got up and "did a sort of chest bump" and then they separated.

Story continues

Weaver was questioned March 20 and told investigators that other athletes made "ill comments" about his girlfriend during a wrestling trip earlier this season. He told the officer he confronted the boy during the March 19 meet and asked if he said anything.

Weaver reported that the boy "had a grin on his face and asked what he was going to do about it." He admitted to picking the boy up but denied throwing him to the floor. The deputy asked Weaver how the boy ended up on the floor, and Weaver "made a motion as if he tossed him to the side," according to the report.

The deputy arrested Weaver and took him to the Charlevoix County jail, according to the report.

Corey Holmes said Weaver should have talked to the West Middle wrestling coach about the issue instead of "physically taking matters into his own hands."

"These kids look up to their coaches," Holmes said. "We've got to figure out how to make sure our coaches are role models."

Weaver did not respond to a request for comment. His arraignment is scheduled for 1 p.m.