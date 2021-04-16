Traverse City man arraigned on 3 felony weapons charges; AR-style rifle, 'ghost guns,' body armor and ammo among confiscated gear

Sheri McWhirter, The Record-Eagle, Traverse City, Mich.
Apr. 16—TRAVERSE CITY — A Traverse City man faces three felony weapons charges after authorities found several loaded, concealed guns, a few "ghost guns," body armor and more than 1,000 rounds of ammunition in his car.

Magistrate Tammi Rodgers on Thursday arraigned Morgan Thomas Young, 28, on three counts of carrying a concealed weapon in 86th District Court.

Defense attorney Mattias Johnson said his client pleaded not guilty to the felony charges and requested a personal recognizance bond. Johnson could not be reached later in the day for comment on the case.

Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Kit Tholen said during the Thursday hearing he wanted Young to meet multiple conditions before being granted bond.

"We do have public safety concerns," Tholen said.

A Grand Traverse County sheriff's deputy pulled over Young for suspected speeding Wednesday on North Garfield Road in Garfield Township, and then asked if there were any firearms in the vehicle, according to the probable cause affidavit on file with the court.

The deputy found a loaded shotgun in the vehicle's back seat, and elsewhere in the vehicle found a semi-automatic pistol with an extended and loaded magazine, and also a loaded AR-style rile, the affidavit shows.

Court records also show neither the pistol nor the rifle had serial numbers. Additionally, there were numerous components for assembling firearms, often referred to a "ghost guns," the affidavit shows.

"A ghost gun is a homemade or partially homemade firearm that lacks a serial number," said Noelle Moeggenberg, county prosecutor.

The deputy also found body armor and more than 1,000 rounds of ammunition in the vehicle.

Tholen told the court Young has recently been interviewed by police regarding a stalking complaint, and that a personal protective order recently expired.

The assistant prosecutor requested as part of bond requirements that Young: wear an electronic tether to monitor his movement; not possess any weapons or components of weapons; and, consent to a property search for any weapons.

The magistrate told the attorneys the court had received a request for the PPO to be renewed.

Rodgers agreed to the assistant prosecutor's requests and set a $10,000 personal recognizance bond, plus ordered Young to not possess any ammunition, not harass or threaten anyone, and consult with community corrections officers for every appointment. He must stay on home arrest and only leave for work, and dates with the court, counseling or for medical care, the magistrate ordered.

Rodgers ordered Young will have a probable cause conference by April 29 and will next appear in court on May 5 for a preliminary hearing.

