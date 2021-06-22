Traverse City man arraigned in Keystone Road stabbing

Jun. 22—TRAVERSE CITY — A man who told a magistrate he was living at the Goodwill Inn has been arraigned on an open murder charge following a stabbing incident that left another man dead.

Michael Edmonds, 65, was arraigned Monday in 86th District Court by Magistrate Tammi Rodgers.

Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Department officials confirmed the charge Edmonds faces stems from accusations related to an altercation Thursday near Keystone Road that left Thomas "Tommy" Johnson, 53, with stab wounds. Johnson died a short time after the incident.

Rodgers denied bail for Edmonds during the Monday hearing.

"Because of the lack of ties to the community and that there is the possibility he would not have a place to stay, because he does have a failure-to-appear history, because of the nature of the offense, the nature of his criminal history as well, for those reasons bond will be denied," Rodgers said.

Attorney Stephen Kane, who represented Edmonds at his arraignment via the Michigan Indigent Defense Commission, acknowledged Edmonds' prior court appearances, which he said although numerous, were "shy" on felony convictions.

A review of 86th District Court records shows Edmonds has previous convictions for retail fraud and assault.

On Friday a spokesperson with the Sheriff's Department confirmed officers had taken one man into custody at about 6 p.m. Thursday and that Johnson, 53, had died after being transported to Munson Medical Center Hospital.

Acquaintances said Johnson was a familiar face among the area's unsheltered community, liked rock and roll music and previously worked at an area car wash.

Capt. Randy Fewless, of GTSD detective bureau, said an autopsy was conducted Friday in Kalamazoo by Western Michigan University pathology staff.

Results are expected in about four weeks, Fewless said.

A preliminary exam will be scheduled in July, Rodgers said.