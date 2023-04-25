Traverse City man arraigned on sexual assault charges

Apr. 25—TRAVERSE CITY — A Traverse City man, 41, arrested last week on a sexual assault charge, was arraigned Monday afternoon in 86th District Court.

Justin Craigo appeared via Zoom from the Grand Traverse County Jail for his arraignment before Chief Magistrate Tammi Rodgers.

Charges of third-degree criminal sexual conduct were filed against Craigo following his arrest early Thursday morning after an alleged sexual assault of a 27 year-old woman, according to Lt. Brian Giddis of the Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office.

Police said Craigo told the woman, who he met in a bar downtown, that he would drive her home. Instead, he took her to his residence and began assaulting her. The woman called 911. Dispatchers told sheriff's deputies they heard a woman crying for help.

During Craigo's arraignment, defense attorney Steve Kane asked the court to waive the reading of the charges. Rodgers agreed. Then, after asking some questions about the defendant, the magistrate said Craigo would be eligible for a court-appointed attorney for the remainder of this case.

Craigo's bond was set at $50,000 cash and/or surety. This option requires the defendant to pay the bond in its entirety, or post it through a licensed bail bond agency. A condition of bond will be to wear a GPS tether device, Rodgers noted.

His next court appearance will be for a preliminary examination scheduled for 11 a.m. May 15 before Judge Robert Cooney.