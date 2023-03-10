Traverse City man arraigned after tip from Center for Missing and Exploited Children

Mar. 9—TRAVERSE CITY — A 43-year-old Traverse City man is facing charges related to sexually explicit materials of children, Michigan State Police's Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force announced on Thursday.

Edward Dwayne Fay was arraigned on these charges after MSP received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

After troopers searched his home, they seized numerous internet-capable devices, Carly Pitrago from the MSP Computer Crimes Unit said in a release.

Fay was charged in the 86th District Court on Wednesday on one count of aggravated distributing/promoting child sexually abusive activity, one count of using a computer to commit a crime and one count of lying to a police officer.

The special task force was assisted by the MSP Cadillac Post, MSP K-9 Team and U.S. Homeland Security Investigations.