Traverse City man arrested after officers watch him hit girlfriend

Mardi Link, The Record-Eagle, Traverse City, Mich.
·1 min read

Nov. 4—TRAVERSE CITY — A 44-year-old Traverse City man was arrested Tuesday on a domestic violence assault charge, after law enforcement officers responding to a 911 call saw the man punching his girlfriend in the face, officials said.

Lt. Brian Giddis of the Grand Traverse County Sheriff's office said the woman officers reportedly witnessed being assaulted, called dispatch earlier in the day to say her boyfriend was intoxicated and he was "being Satanic."

"As is typical in these situations, when officers arrived they looked through the windows and in this case they saw a woman sitting in a chair and crying while a man punched her in the face," Giddis said. "We kicked in the door, made entry and arrested him on the spot."

A Michigan State Police trooper also responded to the Garfield Road home in East Bay Township to provide back up and the man was taken into custody by three sheriff's deputies and a sergeant, officials said.

The 45-year-old woman was treated at Munson Medical Center's emergency room for injuries to her nose, face and collarbone and a bruise on her wrist, officials said.

Officers interviewed the woman in the hospital, officials said, and she told them the man, who she'd lived with since May, had punched her about 15 times, made threats and had thrown some of their possessions around the house.

The man repeatedly banged his head on metal supports inside the back seat of the patrol car while being transported to the jail, officials said.

The man's name was not released pending arraignment in 86th District Court.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Kyle Rittenhouse judge stops proceedings, fumes about media criticism

    KENOSHA, Wis. — The judge in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial went on a prolonged rant against media criticism of the case Wednesday, saying he has followed the law and any assertions otherwise could be detrimental to the community. Kenosha County Circuit Judge Bruce Schroeder began his unusual soliloquy by referencing a recent media report that called the case “the most divisive trial in the ...

  • Kyle Rittenhouse's trial opens with his lawyer saying the N-word twice in court

    A lawyer for Rittenhouse said the N-word twice in his opening statement while quoting Joseph Rosenbaum, whose death his client is charged in.

  • Obsessive Strip Club Regular Paid Texas Dancer Thousands Then Killed Her, Cops Say

    Instagram/Tarrant County Sheriff’s OfficeA man charged with murdering an exotic dancer in Fort Worth, Texas, was a customer at the club where she worked and had stalked and threatened her after claiming to have paid her thousands of dollars, authorities said.Stanley Szeliga, 54, is accused of fatally shooting Abigail Saldaña, an exotic dancer at Rick’s Cabaret, last week while she was behind the wheel of her car not far from the club.“I don’t know where she was going that night,” Saldaña’s mom,

  • Daughter Who Stuffed Mom in a Suitcase on Ritzy Bali Vacay Is Arrested Again

    Agung Parameswara/GettyHeather Mack, who was convicted of stuffing her mom’s beaten body in a suitcase in Bali when she was a teen, was arrested by federal agents on Wednesday just moments after landing in Chicago O’Hare Airport.She was charged in a 2017 indictment with two counts of conspiracy to commit murder in a foreign country, and obstruction of justice, in connection with the 2014 murder of her mom, Sheila von Wiese-Mack, according to the Chicago Tribune.The indictment, unsealed Wednesday

  • 'Subway Jared': A look at Jared Fogle's time in Bloomington and his criminal case

    A look at the trials of Subway spokesman Jared Fogle, Russell Taylor, head of his nonprofit foundation, and Taylor's ex-wife, Angela Baldwin.

  • 'My name is Cleo': Police weep upon rescuing Australian girl

    Police smashed their way into a suburban house on Wednesday and rescued a 4-year-old girl whose disappearance from her family's camping tent on Australia's remote west coast more than two weeks ago both horrified and captivated the nation. Officials wept with relief after seeing body camera video of a police officer scooping up the girl, Cleo Smith, and hearing her say, “My name is Cleo.” A 36-year-old local man was arrested after the late-night raid at the house in the coastal town of Carnarvon, which followed a tip to police on Tuesday.

  • Fight caught on video shows juveniles, adults stomping victim outside Halloween party

    The attackers, who were said to be juveniles and adults, showed up to the underage Halloween party in unincorporated Jackson County uninvited, the sheriff office said on Facebook.

  • Lawyers: Henry Ruggs 'is in serious trouble'

    Former Raider Henry Ruggs III faces two to 20 years in prison if convicted of felony DUI after his involvement in a fiery crash that left one woman dead.

  • Woman leaving Whole Foods shot in face as gunman tries to take her car, Texas cops say

    The suspect was caught inside a nearby movie theater, police say.

  • Detective: Rittenhouse shouted 'Friendly!' to pursuer

    Video took center stage Wednesday in the Illinois man's trial in the shootings of three men — two fatally — after Rittenhouse traveled to Kenosha in August 2020 with a medical kit and a rifle in what he says was an effort to safeguard property from damaging riots. Jurors peered at infrared video made by an FBI surveillance plane from almost 9,000 feet above the spot where Rittenhouse shot 36-year-old Joseph Rosenbaum. With colored circles superimposed on the video identifying the movements of the two men far below, Kenosha Police Detective Martin Howard agreed with defense attorney Mark Richards that Rittenhouse had repeatedly shouted “Friendly!” as he was being chased — and that Rosenbaum appeared to be gaining ground on Rittenhouse.

  • Teenage robber receives 18-year prison sentence, followed by six years of probation

    Tim Landrum, the man Shantel Kinney conspired to rob and beat, limped from the courtroom, his face permanently contorted from the attack.

  • CVS director of organized retail crime explains how professional thieves are stealing $2,000 from stores in just 2 minutes

    Retailers testified at a Senate hearing Tuesday, shedding new light on recent surges in organized retail crime, when stolen goods are sold online.

  • Why Arizona fugitive Robert Fisher was removed from FBI Ten Most Wanted list

    Robert Fisher was removed and replaced from the FBI's Ten Most Wanted Fugitive List this month even though he has not been found.

  • Grand jury called by Kansas woman returns no rape charges

    A Kansas woman who used a 134-year-old state law to convene a citizen grand jury after a prosecutor declined to file rape charges against a man she accused of attacking her said Wednesday she was angry but not surprised that jurors didn't bring charges in the case. Madison Smith, 23, of McPherson, gathered hundreds of signatures to empanel the grand jury after she said a fellow student at Bethany College slapped and strangled her during a sexual encounter in his dorm room in February 2018. The student, Jared Stolzenburg, was sentenced to two years of probation after pleading guilty to aggravated battery.

  • Shooting at Applebee’s near Memphis injures 3

    Three people were injured in a shooting Wednesday afternoon at an Applebee’s parking lot near Memphis, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Department said.

  • Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III drove 156 mph in fatal crash, DA says

    Tina Tintor, 23, was identified as the victim of Tuesday's deadly collision in Las Vegas, the medical examiner said.

  • 'Welcome home Cleo': 4-year-old girl rescued after abduction from Australian campsite last month

    Cleo Smith, 4, was found alive and well after being abducted from an Australian campsite more than two weeks ago.

  • China tennis star Peng says ex-vice premier forced her into sex

    Former world No.1 tennis doubles player Peng Shuai, one of China's biggest sporting stars, has publicly accused a former Chinese vice premier of forcing her into sex several years ago in a social media post that was later deleted. According to a screenshot of her verified Weibo account late on Tuesday, Peng said that Zhang Gaoli, who became a member of the Politburo Standing Committee - China's top decision-making body - coerced her into sex and they later had an on-off consensual relationship. The post was deleted around half an hour after it was published, although searches for Peng's name on China's tightly controlled internet surged after the posting, and screenshots were shared among private WeChat groups and over iMessage.

  • Man brutally beaten by neighbor says attack was fueled by racism

    "He was just looking at me at the stop sign," Elliot Reed said. "He said, 'You need to get out of this neighborhood because you're making a lot of people nervous."

  • Cleo Smith: How Australian police found the missing four-year-old

    The discovery of the girl follows a huge search operation covering a remote part of Australia.