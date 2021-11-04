Traverse City man arrested after officers watch him hit girlfriend

Nov. 4—TRAVERSE CITY — A 44-year-old Traverse City man was arrested Tuesday on a domestic violence assault charge, after law enforcement officers responding to a 911 call saw the man punching his girlfriend in the face, officials said.

Lt. Brian Giddis of the Grand Traverse County Sheriff's office said the woman officers reportedly witnessed being assaulted, called dispatch earlier in the day to say her boyfriend was intoxicated and he was "being Satanic."

"As is typical in these situations, when officers arrived they looked through the windows and in this case they saw a woman sitting in a chair and crying while a man punched her in the face," Giddis said. "We kicked in the door, made entry and arrested him on the spot."

A Michigan State Police trooper also responded to the Garfield Road home in East Bay Township to provide back up and the man was taken into custody by three sheriff's deputies and a sergeant, officials said.

The 45-year-old woman was treated at Munson Medical Center's emergency room for injuries to her nose, face and collarbone and a bruise on her wrist, officials said.

Officers interviewed the woman in the hospital, officials said, and she told them the man, who she'd lived with since May, had punched her about 15 times, made threats and had thrown some of their possessions around the house.

The man repeatedly banged his head on metal supports inside the back seat of the patrol car while being transported to the jail, officials said.

The man's name was not released pending arraignment in 86th District Court.