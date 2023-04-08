Traverse City man faces felony charges following Veterans Drive incident

Apr. 7—53-year-old arrested on suspicion of domestic violence

TRAVERSE CITY — A 53-year-old man was arrested Thursday on suspicion of domestic violence in an incident at his home on Veterans Drive.

Officers were called to the scene on the 1300 block of that street at about 5:45 p.m. in response to a reported confrontation that arose after the man allegedly came home to find his longtime live-in girlfriend with a 29-year-old man, according to the Traverse City Police Department.

After telling the man to leave, the suspect allegedly grabbed an unregistered firearm and pointed it at him.

After the 29-year-old left, the suspect was reportedly seen assaulting the 48-year-old girlfriend without using the firearm, Police Capt. Matthew Richmond said in a text message.

Officers arrested the 53-year-old that evening as he left the residence, on pending charges of felonious assault, domestic violence, and possession of an unregistered firearm, according to the police.

The suspect had minor injuries. Injuries to the others were unknown as of Friday afternoon, Richmond said.