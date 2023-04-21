Traverse City man in jail, awaiting arraignment on sex assault charge

Apr. 21—TRAVERSE CITY — A 41-year-old Traverse City man is in custody, awaiting arraignment on a sexual assault charge, according to Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office Lt. Brian Giddis.

On Wednesday night, a 27-year-old woman from Traverse City and her sister met two men and they went to a bar downtown. Once the foursome arrived at the bar, the suspect showed up, Giddis said.

The man began to make the woman's sister feel uncomfortable by allegedly touching her leg, so she left, according to the report. Then the 27-year-old woman wanted to leave the bar in a taxi, but the cab never arrived. That's when the 41-year-old man offered to give her a ride home.

But, instead of dropping her off at her house, he drove past it and took her to his own residence, Giddis said. He took the woman to his downstairs bedroom and began assaulting her, the police allege.

At approximately 3:30 a.m., she was able to call 911; dispatchers told sheriff's deputies they heard a woman crying out for help.

After deputies arrived on the scene, they arrested the 41-year-old man on a charge of first-degree criminal sexual conduct. He is in custody in the Grand Traverse County Jail, awaiting arraignment in 86th District Court.

The case is still under investigation.