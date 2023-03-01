Traverse City man takes plea in Jan. 6 Capitol riot case

Mar. 1—TRAVERSE CITY — A Traverse City man awaits sentencing after pleading guilty to involvement in the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol riots.

Luke Michael Lints, 28, appeared in the U.S. District Court in Washington D.C. on Friday, where he admitted to a charge of interfering with officers during a civil disorder, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Video footage taken during the 2021 scene at the Capitol shows Lints among a crowd of other rioters confronting D.C. police officers at the end of the building's Lower West Terrace tunnel.

During parts of the scuffle, Lints was seen carrying a police riot shield, using it to shove against the police line. At one point, he used it to prevent an officer from closing a door as a barricade outside of the building, according to an affidavit by Garrett Croon, an FBI special agent.

The crowd, including Lints, was also recorded chanting "heave, ho" while swaying in sync, attempting to push their way past officers, according to Croon.

Lints was one of more than 1,000 rioters FBI agents worked to identify in the months following the insurrection. On that afternoon, the crowd swarmed the Capitol and forced their way into the Congressional chambers, interrupting a joint session to count the electoral votes from the 2020 election.

Many of the protestors were coming straight from a rally for President Donald Trump on the National Mall, where Trump repeated false claims that the election had been stolen, and directed his supporters to walk to the Capitol and "fight" against the confirmation of Joe Biden as president-elect.

Lints, who was identified in November 2021 and arrested the following June, was in Washington D.C. that day with his mother. The two of them appear in a photo together at the Lincoln Memorial, posted to a Parler.com account believed to belong to Lints, according to court documents.

Court documents also indicate Lints was in attendance for some of the speeches at the rally that day.

His mother was hospitalized following a "medical episode" she experienced while walking along Pennsylvania Avenue to the Capitol. She was "unsure" what her son did while she was in the hospital, but she told the FBI that when they returned home, he "appeared scared because of what he had done ... and would not talk about it with her," according to the affidavit.

The Traverse City Police Department assisted the D.C. Metropolitan Police and Capitol Police in arresting Lints. Before pleading guilty, Lints was brought up on charges of entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds; engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds; impeding passage through the Capitol grounds or buildings; and committing an act of physical violence in the Capitol grounds or buildings.

A felony conviction for interfering with officers could bear up to a five-year prison sentence.

A Twitter account appearing to belong to Lints has continued to support Trump, saying "the man has grit."

That account, created in November, showed Lints in D.C. on Friday, when his hearing occurred. The account reported that "everything went well," and called the trip both "surreal" and "incredible."

A call to Lints' lawyer Tuesday was not returned.

