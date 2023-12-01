TRAVERSE CITY POLICE No one harmed in shooting

Nov. 30—TRAVERSE CITY — No one was harmed in a shooting that took place early Thursday, Traverse City Police Department officials said.

At 2:53 a.m., officers said they responded to a "weapons complaint" in the 500 block of Cottage Arbor Lane, located on the grounds of Grand Traverse Commons.

Police said a 64-year-old Traverse City woman is alleged to have fired a gun at an 80-year-old Traverse City man.

She was not at the scene when officers arrived. She was found later that morning and arrested with assistance from the Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office and central dispatch. She was taken to the Grand Traverse County Jail, where she'll remain until her arraignment, police said.

Since the bullet that was fired didn't hit anyone, police noted, there were no injuries and no threat to public safety.

The investigation remained open on Thursday.