Traverse City woman flees shovel-wielding assailant

Jan. 13—MANISTEE — A Traverse City woman fled on foot after being struck with a shovel Tuesday, the Manistee County Sheriff's Office reported.

The 40-year-old woman called the sheriff's office and told them about the domestic violence incident on Simpson Road near Litzen Road in Cleon Township, sheriff's deputies said.

She was assaulted with a shovel that was wielded by her husband, she told dispatchers, and ran through the woods in an effort to escape him.

Sheriff Brian Gutowski said her husband, a 38 year-old Interlochen man, fled into the woods before deputies got there.

The sheriff's office worked with Michigan State Police to establish a perimeter around the area with a K-9 unit.

Gutowski said, with the help of this unit, they were able to locate the man and take him into custody. He was lodged in the Manistee County Jail.

The Traverse City woman sustained non-life-threatening injuries as a result of the attack, the report said.

The sheriff's office was assisted by the state police, the Benzie County Sheriff's Office, Mobile Medical Response EMS, Benzie County EMS and Manistee County Central Dispatch.

The case is under investigation.