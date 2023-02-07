Travis Barker’s Daughter Responds To Criticism That She Uses ‘Black Girls As Props’ On TikTok

Travis Barker’s 17-year-old daughter Alabama posted a TikTok of herself and a group of Black friends lip-syncing YN Jay’s 2020 song “Perc & Sex.” The video quickly gained attention and harsh criticism.

“How the f**k did you pull up to the motherf**kin’ party and forget the Percs?” the group sang. “Perc’ 10, I just popped a Perc’ 10 / Perc’ 30, I just popped a Perc’ 30 / Perc’ 60, I just popped two Perc’ 30s / Perky dance, make me do my Perky dance.”

Many TikTok users commented on the post about her irresponsibility for promoting a song that romanticizes percocet usage to her young followers. But, the major uproar over the clip seemed more displeased about Barker being the only white person in the video, with many accusing her of “using Black girls as props,” Unilad reports.

Many outlets reposted the video leaving comments about Alabama’s post being uncomfortable to watch and “cringe” worthy.

“There’s just a lot off with this. Sis is using those black girls as props. Overall inappropriate and cringe,” a user wrote.

Alabama initially stayed quiet about the matter, but after a couple of days, the teenager commented under Hollywood Unlocked post explaining that the girls were her friends with whom she has real bonds.

She also shared that she was not misleading her followers into drug use but that the song was part of a viral TikTok trend.

“Even though I do not need to explain all of the negative assumptions about us, it’s absurd to see a group of friends just having a good time gives so many grown adults a topic to talk about,” Alabama said.

She also said that because of her celebrity status, she still couldn’t “catch a break” from accounts on social media outlets like Hollywood Unlocked and The ShadeRoom, which she clowned for “making a post about a minor in general.”

“All I can say is do better; I let you live your life,” she continued. “So it would be appreciated if I can live mine.”

