Travis Barker jumped off the roof of a yacht into the ocean to ease his nerves an hour before his wedding to Kourtney Kardashian

Travis Barker said he jumped off a yacht in Portofino before his wedding. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue; Robino Salvatore/GC Images

Travis Barker said he jumped off a yacht into the water less than an hour before his wedding.

Barker said he was "nervous" and didn't want to "sit around thinking about it."

The couple share their Portofino, Italy wedding in a new Hulu special.

Travis Barker said that he decided to jump into the ocean less than an hour before he married his wife Kourtney Kardashian Barker to try to calm his nerves.

Barker and Kardashian Barker shared the story of their three weddings — in Las Vegas, Nevada, Santa Barbara, California, and Portofino, Italy — in their Hulu special "'Til Death Do Us Part Kourtney & Travis." While Kardashian Barker was getting ready, Barker and his son Landon were taking a plunge.

"Because I was nervous, and I knew it was like, the wedding day, I went and like, jumped off like the roof of a boat, like less than an hour before we got married," Barker recalled in the Hulu special. "'Cause I just wanted to do something, I just wanted to like, not like, sit around thinking about it."

Barker then proceeded to jump from the rail of a yacht into the water, remarking that it was "so fun" before heading back to presumably prepare for the ceremony.

Barker and Kardashian Barker's most extravagant wedding took place in Italy in May 2022. The ceremony and subsequent celebration were the third in honor of their union: The couple were first married without a license in Las Vegas after the Grammys in April 2022, and then legally during a ceremony in Santa Barbara prior to their Italy wedding.

The Portofino wedding took place on Dolce & Gabbana's Portofino estate, and Dominico Dolce offered to "throw" the couple their wedding, Kardashian Barker said during the special, designing the ceremony from the "feeling" and "vibe" that they provided.

"'Til Death Do Us Part Kourtney & Travis" is now streaming.

