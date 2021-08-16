Travis Barker just flew on an airplane for the first time since he was in a devastating crash 13 years ago

Travis Barker and Kim Kardashian attend the LA Stars kick off event in August 2007. Chris Weeks/Getty

Travis Barker has taken his first airplane trip since 2008.

The former Blink-182 drummer joined girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian for a trip to Mexico on Saturday.

Barker hadn't traveled by air since a plane crash that left him as one of the last survivors.

Travis Barker has traveled by air for the first time since 2008.

The 45-year-old drummer recently got on a plane with girlfriend Kardashian for the first time in 13 years, according to TMZ. The couple took a trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, from Los Angeles, California, on Saturday.

Barker's last air travel was in 2008, when his private plane crashed in South Carolina, killing his security guard (Charles Still) and assistant (Chris Baker), as well as the two pilots. Barker and his friend Adam "DJ AM" Goldstein were the only ones to survive the crash. Goldstein died of an overdose a year later.

In an interview with Men's Health this past May, Barker spoke about the traumatic experience.

"I was dark," he said. "I couldn't walk down the street. If I saw a plane [in the sky], I was determined it was going to crash, and I just didn't want to see it."

As reported by Men's Health, Barker was "covered in jet fuel and engulfed in flames" when Goldstein took the shirt off his own back to put it out. Sixty-five percent of Barker's body was burned and he spent three months in the hospital, where he "underwent 26 surgeries and multiple skin grafts."

In June, Barker wrote on Twitter about flying soon, garnering support from fans. "I might fly again," Barker said.

Barker and Kardashian went public with their relationship in February. The two have done stateside vacations, but this trip to Cabo marks the first air travel trip for the couple.

