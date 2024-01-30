Travis Chambers announces his candidacy for City Council for District 10 seat

TechCrunch

The TikTok ban on U.S. government devices is proving hard to enforce. A month after the IRS was found to be in non-compliance with the federally mandated ban on the Beijing-based video app, two Republican senators are asking the IRS why it's still allowing some of the agency's employees to access the social network, and what that means for the security of Americans' IRS data. The letter, announced today, was sent to the IRS on Thursday by U.S. Senators Marsha Blackburn (R-TN), a member of the Subcommittee on Taxation and IRS Oversight, and John Thune (R-SD), ranking member of the Subcommittee on Taxation and Internal Revenue Service (IRS) Oversight.