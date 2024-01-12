Travis Co. grand jury clears 3 APD officers in Bernoulli Drive officer-involved deadly shooting

AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Thursday, Travis County District Attorney José Garza announced a Travis County grand jury did not return an indictment for three officers involved in the November deadly officer-involved shooting where an Austin Police officer died.

On Nov. 11, the Austin Police Department said it responded to a 911 call reporting a stabbing at a home in the 9300 block of Bernoulli Drive.

4 dead, including APD officer and suspect, in south Austin

Then, Ahmed Mohamed Nassar shot at officers in a SWAT standoff at the home and fatally shot APD Senior Officer Jorge Pastore.

Officer Jorge Pastore was killed while trying to rescue two people being held hostage in Austin, Texas, police said. (KXAN Photos/Sarah Al-Shaikh)

APD SWAT Officers Jared Carruth, Kevin Olejar and Sergeant Kevin De La Rue discharged their firearms at the suspect, later identified as Nassar, who sustained multiple gunshot wounds and died on the scene from his injuries, according to officials. Two other people were also found dead in the home, police said.

“Austin Police Department Senior Officer Pastore, SWAT Officers Carruth and Olejar, SWAT Sgt. De La Rue, and the injured officer should be commended for their acts of bravery and courage,” Garza, who brought the case before a grand jury, said in the release. “They put their own safety and lives at risk, and our office is truly grateful for their service.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.